The year has only just begun, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe is already gearing up for its upcoming big releases. With the highly anticipated release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania quickly approaching, a brand-new image from the film has been revealed via an exclusive from USA Today, which features familiar characters exploring the Quantum Realm.

While the image doesn't offer any additional plot details from the upcoming film, it does showcase Hank Pym, played by Michael Douglas, standing alongside his wife Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), who was previously rescued from the Quantum Realm, and the Wasp herself Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), as they wear hooded cloaks and gaze at an unknown destination. The newest installment in the Ant-Man series will feature the characters embarking on a journey across the Quantum Realm, where they are pitted against the latest threat to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Kicking off the year with a bang, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be the start of Phase Five for the MCU and promises to raise the franchise's stakes with the theatrical debut of Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). Kang is set to become the newest big villain of the MCU following his introduction in the season finale of Loki, which teased a threat from the multiverse that could rival Thanos as the franchise's most dangerous character. More details about his role in the film and upcoming installments will likely be revealed as its release date inches closer.

Image via Marvel

Peyton Reed, who directed the first two installments of the series, returns to helm the third film alongside key cast members such as Paul Rudd and Lilly as the titular characters alongside Douglas, Pfeiffer, Randall Park, and David Dastmalchian. Alongside the big-screen debut of Majors' Kang, the film will also feature Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang, who will now join her father in the Quantum Realm, and Bill Murray in an undisclosed role.

Following the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Phase Five will continue with the theatrical release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in May and The Marvels in July. Alongside Marvel Studios' annual film slate, the MCU will continue expanding its universe with the debut of several shows on Disney+, such as the second season of Loki, Secret Invasion, Echo, and Ironheart.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania debuts in theaters on February 17. Check out the official trailer for the upcoming film below.