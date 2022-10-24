Marvel has just released new images for its upcoming film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The film is set to kick off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The new images come along with the new trailer for the long-awaited film. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to be released to theaters on February 17, 2023.

Paul Rudd is returning to the film as Scott Lang, also known as Ant-Man, along with Evangeline Lilly who is reprising her role as Hope Van Dyne, aka the Wasp. Scott and Hope will return to super-hero form in the new film, reprising their partnership as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together the pair will team up with Hope's parents, the original Ant-Man and Wasp, Hank Pym, played by Michael Douglas, and Janet Van Dyne, played by Michelle Pfeiffer. The foursome, and Scott's daughter — Cassie, will join together in the new film to embark on new adventures in the Quantum Realm, which was opened in the previous film, Ant-Man and the Wasp. The team will travel into the now-open Quantum Realm, exploring the strange new world and going on some mind and matter-bending new adventures that push the limits of what is, in fact, possible.

Jonathan Majors is also joining the new film as Kang. The character is seen in his signature purple and green colors, wearing full armor. He looks off-screen with a sad, almost opaque expression. Majors also played a variant of the character, He Who Remains, in the Disney+ series, Loki. Kang the Conqueror will be the main adversary in the upcoming film. The second image shows Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne, who was only briefly shown in the previous Ant-Man film, after having been stuck in the Quantum Realm for several decades. Janet stands against a saturated orange background, shown in shadow she looks up with a battle-ready expression.

Along with those two new images, an image of Lang in Ant-Man gear was also released, with Lang looking more worn and serious than his usually buoyant character is known to be. The final image released shows Scott Lang and his daughter, Cassie, standing in the Quantum Realm, facing off against a multitude of masked characters.

Director Peyton Reed is returning to direct the film. Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard are producing the upcoming project. Along with the new images, a trailer was released today, which you can watch below. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to be released to theaters on February 17, 2023.

