The next chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is right around the corner. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be hitting theaters on February 17, and fans just got a big tease of a new character. With the release of a brand-new trailer last night, the first glimpses of the classic comics villain MODOK in live-action were seen!

MODOK, which stands for “Mechanized Organism Designed Only for Killing”, has been a recurring villain in Marvel Comics since 1967 when he was introduced as a foe for Captain America. MODOK is, for lack of a better description, a giant floating head. He is instantly recognizable to comic readers by his giant head and little arms and legs. This admittedly goofy design has many assuming we’d never get to see the character in live-action. But, this new trailer shows him off, and he looks just as silly and strange as any fan could hope for.

MODOK is seen in only two quick shots in the trailer, but it is more than enough to excite the character’s fans. One is the character seemingly in mid-fight with some kind of battle mask over his giant head. While not exactly comic-accurate, this look does somehow manage to make the character, who is a giant head, look intimidating and menacing. The second shot shows MODOK without the helmet, and he is exactly what we want. Without the helmet, he looks much more comic-accurate. A giant head, little arms and legs, and a golden suit around him. This shot also seemingly confirms that actor Corey Stoll will be playing MODOK, as it looks just like him. Stoll was last seen in the MCU in the original Ant-Man playing the villain Darren Cross, aka Yellowjacket. This is a pretty big change from the character’s typical origin, but works for the MCU as Darren Cross was shown to be sucked into the Quantum Realm.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania sees Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly returning as the titular heroes alongside Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Douglas who are all returning to the MCU after last being seen in Avengers: Endgame. It will also see Jonathan Majors fully step into the villain role as Kang the Conqueror after playing a variant of the character in Loki. The film will also see Kathryn Newton join the MCU as Cassie Lang, taking over for the role from Abby Ryder Fortson and Emma Fuhrmann who played the role in the first two films and Avengers: Endgame respectively. Also joining the MCU in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania are William Jackson Harper, Katy O'Brian, and Bill Murray.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is directed by Peyton Reed from a script by Jeff Loveness. Loveness is an Emmy-winning writer known for series like Rick and Morty and has already been tapped by Marvel to write the fifth Avengers film, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania arrives in theaters on February 17. Check out the brand-new trailer, featuring MODOK, below: