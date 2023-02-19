Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is now underway with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania having released on February 17, 2023. In its first weekend in theaters, the film has made a strong impact at the IMAX box office, pulling in an expected $24 million through Monday with a current 3-day pull of $22 million on Sunday.

This first weekend's total for the MCU's 31st film leads all IMAX titles and is 28% higher than the combined global openings of both the original 2015 Ant-Man and 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp. The third entry in the Paul Rudd-starring series is now the fourth-best IMAX global start for February.

Continuing to compare this film's performance to its predecessors, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania generated a massive $12.2 million at the Domestic IMAX Box Office, making up an impressive 10% of the overall North American gross. This doubles the start of the previously mentioned Ant-Man and the Wasp, which saw an IMAX opening weekend of $6 million. The domestic IMAX opening for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania cements it as the third-best Presidents’ Day holiday weekend start of all time, behind Black Panther and Deadpool. As for the film's release across the rest of the world, the International IMAX Box Office made up $11.8 million. This cumulative earning includes China where the Marvel film grossed $4 million and IMAX represented an incredible 21% of the box office.

Image Via Disney

RELATED: ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’: Who Was [SPOILER] in the End Credits Scene?

How Do Quantumania's IMAX Earnings Compare to its Box Office Total?

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania also came in at the top spot in the domestic box office this weekend with $118 million, and is projected to bring in $225 million in the global box office by the end of the President's Day weekend. This puts the IMAX Box Office at just around 10.6% of the film's total cumulative earnings. Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX, provided a statement along with the news of the film's strong opening weekend cume, saying:

"’Ant-Man’ is the first new Hollywood blockbuster out of the gate in 2023 — following on the heels of the historic performance of ‘Avatar’ — and its success is yet another early indicator that the IMAX network is set to drive great results in the year ahead. A Filmed for IMAX release, ‘Ant-Man’ is exactly the kind of eye-popping, mind-bending spectacle audiences want to experience through our technology and our hats are off to Peyton Reed and our partners at Marvel and Disney for continuing this franchise in thrilling fashion."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now available in theaters. Check out our interview with director Peyton Reed down below.