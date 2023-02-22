Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

In Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, there is a hilarious undertone about needs being met. It happens when Lord Krylar (Bill Murray) shows up and Janet (Michelle Pfeiffer) has to have a conversation with Hank (Michael Douglas) that Hope (Evangeline Lilly) has to listen to. They're all talking about how long she was stuck in the Quantum Realm and how Lord Krylar was appealing to her in those moments. Hank also admits to his own needs and sleeping with other people and there doesn't seem to be any ill will between the two of them about it. But what her affair with Krylar did was prove one simple fact: It should have been Kang.

Jonathan Majors plays Kang the Conqueror, one of the variants that He Who Remains from Loki spoke about. And Kang drops into Janet Van Dyne's life, and it is easily a better relationship to watch unfold than whatever was being sold to us through Krylar and Janet's dynamic. Maybe it is because Murray and Pfeiffer are closer in age (Murray is 8 years older than Pfeiffer) that they went this route, but it'd be great if, instead, it was Kang and Janet who had a relationship because it'd just add depth to their dynamic.

Janet and Kang Would Have Made More Sense

What we get to see in Quantumania is a simple flirtation on Kang's part for his own benefit. He's using Janet to help him fix his ship, so he can escape the Quantum Realm, but the two did have a rapport with each other that was enjoyable to see. And it honestly would make more sense if Kang and Janet were together while she was trapped there instead of her being with Krylar who doesn't really help them in any way and just seemed to appear because Murray was a part of the film.

When Janet first meets Kang, the two are stuck together and seem to be happy to work together. At no point during her interaction with Krylar did it seem like these two enjoyed the company of one another, and it just felt like something forced in order to have the conversation on the ship between Hank and Janet. But if it had been Kang she was with while in the Quantum Realm...

RELATED: How the MCU Was Made: ‘Ant-Man’ and the Edgar Wright Superhero Movie That Never Was

One Ship to Rule Them All

Image via Marvel Studios

It'd be easy to discount their relationship and dynamic because Kang and Janet's efforts together come to such a crashing end, and we see what happens when she turns against him. But if they had made the two have a relationship together while stuck in the Quantum Realm prior to her realizing why Kang was banished? Amazing! The angst! It'd be the stuff that fanfiction is made of. But instead, we were left thinking about Krylar and Janet, and it was played more as a joke.

It could have really explored relationship dynamics, betrayal, and the pain caused by Kang's truth (and would explain why Janet didn't want to talk about the Quantum Realm). But that's not what we got, and frankly, we're all lesser for it.

Read More About ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’: