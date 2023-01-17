Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is going to change the MCU as we know it. While Phase 4 was about dealing with grief, a celebration of cultures, and character introduction, the movie will kick-start Phase 5 with Avengers-level threats, and honestly, by the looks of the feature even the Avengers could use all the help they can and then some more to face off Kang, the Conqueror. In a new interview with Fandago, Jonathon Majors divulges what makes his character the “biggest, baddest MCU villain that we've had."

As the trailers allude Kang can “rewrite existence and shatter timelines.” It is also understood that there are many versions of the character who are at war with each other to get dominance over the multiverse. We previously met a version of him as He Who Remains in Loki Season 1, who was, least to say, the sanest of them all. But in Quantumania, we’ll get our first look at how formidable the character really is, speaking about the premise of Kang, Majors reveals that the family comes down to the Quantum Realm which is “my current domain." Adding, "It's where I am. And as the title says, I've conquered it. So, he's a man isolated. Just there. Working it out."

Majors further noted that in any villains’ character arc, “there is the manifestation of power. But, the internal power is really the drive. You know?” Adding that with Kang what he found interesting was “that his pain and suffering and discomfort and frustration with society and the world is so great in him that [those qualities] have allowed him to make himself into the supervillain that you see.” Further adding,

"It is that internal friction that gives him that power. Now, how it manifests? Stay tuned! Yeah, his heartache is great and so massive that he does live up to that title of being the biggest, baddest MCU villain that we've had."

Image via Marvel

RELATED: New ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Poster Teases an Epic IMAX Experience

Given Majors’ comments it’ll be interesting to see what the real source of Kang’s heartbreak is. For long fans have theorized that Ravonna Renslayer, played by Gugu Mbatha-Raw in the Loki series will certainly come into play one way or another as in the comic the two share a romantic relationship. She was the one who kept the facade of TVA up in the main timeline and was last seen just disappearing into a different one when things went awry. But how things turn out for Kang will only be known when Quantumania hits the big screen.

With tickets now on sale, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will debut in theaters on February 17. You can check out Majors’ comments below.