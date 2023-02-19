Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.The best part of the otherwise lackluster start to the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania comes not from its exploration of the quantum realm or the adventures that face the group of superheroes who get unexpectedly sent there. Rather, it is the irreplaceable work of acclaimed actor Jonathan Majors who steals the movie every single moment he is on the screen. Playing Kang the Conqueror, his presence alone elevates even the simplest of scenes and makes him the one who any future films ought to rally around. Though this isn’t the first time he has made an appearance in a Marvel story, as he previously was part of the conclusion of Loki as a different version of this character, his performance in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania shows he can carry even the flimsiest of stories. With an ever-expanding cinematic universe that is now facing an uncertain future about where to go next, it would do well to make his newest villainous turn the focus going forward.

While there have been some solid one-off villains in some of the recent MCU films, there hasn’t been anyone else who has filled the massive shoes of the previous central antagonist. Though he forever upended the entire world as we know it, it has been a while since the characters have had to deal with anyone like the bald-headed baddy Thanos and his plans to wipe out billions. In Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Scott (Paul Rudd) has even had the time to write a book about the whole situation. If MCU films are going to continue on, which seems certain based on their gargantuan box office returns and the intentions Kevin Feige has to supposedly continue it for decades, there has to be more to hold them together. There already is a sense that the MCU is falling back on familiar formulas that make it hard to get excited for more that are inevitably coming down the pipeline. Just cycling through all these same characters can get tired, especially when they all feel like there isn’t anything really to challenge them. In order to push back on this, there has to be a willingness to let new powerful faces take center stage, and Majors has proven himself to be more than the best person for the job going forward.

Jonathan Majors Has a Screen Presence That Shines

For those who haven’t seen him in action, there are a whole host of films that show he is one of the most engaging performers out there. Be it the magnificent The Last Black Man of San Francisco, the underrated science fiction drama Captive State, or the buzzed-about upcoming Magazine Dreams, Majors can disappear into any multitude of characters with ease. Though one hopes that he won’t leave behind these types of more grounded roles too much as he becomes part of this franchise, they all also show that he more than has the chops. When we get our first real scene with him in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, it makes the belabored and banal film around his character feel almost insignificant by comparison.

While he is initially confined to flashback, the measured way with which he speaks draws you in just as you feel a sense of unease about what he represents. Majors savors every line and imbues this time-traveling entity with a greater sense of grandeur that feels like it almost could belong on the stage. Where much of the cast around him feel uncertain in some of their performances, he never misses a single beat. Even a simple change in tone carries immense tension. Whether in the smaller scenes where he will casually threaten characters or the ones where he explodes with all his power on display, he is giving everything to this character.

What remains unfortunate is that he often feels sidelined as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania takes a mighty long time to actually bring him into the fold. In many ways, a story built completely around him and the journey he took would have been far more engaging than the one that we got. The aforementioned flashbacks themselves carry a weight that is missing from much of the rest of the film which is revealed to be even more fleeting by comparison. The longer that Majors actually gets the chance to truly command the screen, the better the rest of the film is.

As such, more time where he is the main focus to explore the facets of this character is a promising avenue on which to go down. Considering how directionless the MCU has felt as of late, there is no better focal point than the one that they have just now introduced. Tapping more fully into the talents of Majors would itself already be a smart choice. When seeing him also really own this character, it becomes a no-brainer that he is the one to build around. It might not fix all the growing problems when it comes to how the MCU is starting to feel like it is stalling, but it has the chance to give it the new life that it remains desperately in need of.

Without going into spoilers about what ends up happening to Kang, this already seems to be the path that is being hinted at. One hopes that they will stay the course by leaning into more of the particulars of this character and ditch much of the rest of the film that didn’t work. There is still plenty of room for us to be seeing a lot of Majors (in more ways than one) in the future of this franchise. Though many come to the MCU films for the spectacle, the substance that underlies it is just as important. Good actors like Majors getting the freedom to sink their teeth into villainous characters will always be the bread and butter of giving your series engaging stakes to hang onto. All the explosions in the world will only feel empty without this at its core, as a superhero film will only ever be as good as those that they must face down.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is playing in theaters now.

