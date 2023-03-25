Kang the Conqueror may have made his first appearance in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania played beautifully by Jonathan Majors but he is also now going to be his very own Hot Toys figure. The movie brought us the second variant of Kang, the first being He Who Remains who showed up at the end of the Disney+ series Loki and tormented Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) before he is killed by Sylvie, disrupting the sacred timeline.

In Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Kang the Conqueror was trapped in the Quantum Realm, and it took Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton) bringing her entire family down there for Scott (Paul Rudd) to cross paths with him. And what an introduction to Kang it was. Majors brought such power to the role and really made fans fall in love with his portrayal of the character, making releases like this Hot Toys figure particularly exciting.

The Kang 1/6 Scale Hot Toys figure comes in a ready to fight pose with his signature blue mask over his face. There are also other heads that feature Majors' face with Kang's iconic scars on them. Overall, it's a perfect representation of the Kang viewers met in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania while still having that Hot Toys figure feel that fans love to add to their collections. Did we mention that he's over a foot tall? The figure is described as "[s]killfully crafted and individually hand-painted, this highly accurate figure features a newly developed headsculpt equipped with Hot Toys' innovative rolling eyeballs function, allowing collectors to adjust the figure's gaze and adding a whole new level of realism and poseability."

Image via Marvel

The Kang The Conqueror Figure Comes With Many Exciting Features

The figure does not just come with Majors' face as we know and love but we also have Kang wearing his blue helmet as fans from the comics know him, making this an amazingly detailed figure to add to your collection. The 1/6 scale figure also features "a swap-out headsculpt with LED light-up eyes, a beautifully tailored outfit with sculpted armor and a fabric cape, numerous special effects accessories to recreate his villainous powers, and more!"

You can pre-order the Kang the Conqueror Hot Toys figure now from Sideshow for $285! With all the Kang variants, who knows which one will pop up next so get Kang the Conqueror while you can. Check out images of the new figure below:

5 Images