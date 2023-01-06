Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which is slated for release in February, will show the miniscule Marvel hero in a different light from the previous films, Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp. Ant-Man will be facing bigger circumstances, very different from the light-breezy feel the last two films had, as he will be up against one of MCU's great villains.

In an interview with Nerdbunker, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania director Peyton Reed said the team wanted the responsibility of introducing Kang into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The director noted that he wanted Ant-Man and the Wasp to be put up against one of the big great villains in the Marvel Comics universe and continued by expressing his love for Kang as a kid. He stated that he was excited about the responsibility of creating and figuring out who he is in the MCU, saying:

“We wanted the responsibility. We wanted to put Ant-Man and the Wasp against one of the big great villains in the Marvel Comics universe. I loved Kang as a kid, and to get to create him, and figure out who he is in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, that’s always a fun thing, taking these characters that people have a relationship with in the comics and figuring out sort of what that is in the movie universe. Because they are two very different things.”

Earlier, Reed had revealed that he wanted Ant-Man, aka Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) to be taken seriously. He noted that it was time for a change, stating that the change will begin with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. This new take on the Ant-Man films is the reason for the introduction of new and troubling villains like Kang in the third installment of the Ant-Man movies. Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) seems to be the most deadly of them all as shown by the released trailer. From the look of things, Kang rules over Quantum Realm.

While nothing has been confirmed, there is also always the possibility that other villains might be introduced in Quantumania including Lord Gouzar, Psycho-Man, and Doctor Doom. Lord Gouzar is a tyrant who became ruler of the Microverse (what the MCU calls the Quantum Realm) by killing everyone who stood up to him or in his way. Psycho-Man is a dangerous mad scientist who ruled worlds within the Multiverse before travelling to Earth when overpopulation threatened to destroy his people. Doctor Doom was transported to the Microverse after he was hit with his own shrink-ray.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is slated for release on February 17.