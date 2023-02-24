Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

Fans who sat down to watch Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania were no doubt expecting surprises in store. With a whole new realm to explore, and an emerging threat in the form of Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) — first introduced in the Loki Season 1 finale — there was plenty to look forward to. What fans likely weren't expecting, however, was the return of Darren Cross (Corey Stoll), the one-time protogé of Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), last seen in Ant-Man being shrunk down to subatomic size by Scott Lang (Paul Rudd).

While the return of Darren Cross came as a surprise to audiences, it also came as something of a surprise to the man who plays him. In a 1-on-1 interview with Collider's own Perri Nemiroff, Stoll said his return in the latest outing was the first time he had been approached about reprising his role from the 2015 film. That is, apart from a brief conversation with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige on the Ant-Man red carpet.

When asked if this was the first time he'd been approached about reprising the role, Stoll recounted the "funny interaction" that eventually lead to his return in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, saying:

"It was the first time I had any contact with it. There was this funny interaction with Kevin Feige on the red carpet for the original movie, and he said, “You know, I saw you walking in my neighborhood in L.A. yesterday and I realized how we could bring you back.” And then he got swept away by press and I had to continue going down the red carpet, and I was like, “Cool!” And then we never got to finish that conversation. So I don't know if this was what he had in mind or not."

Image Via Disney

RELATED: Who Is David Jones? That ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Tribute Explained

Who Is Darren Cross in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?

Stoll's curiosity about what Feige's original idea could have been is warranted, as his return to the MCU is one of the movie's bigger surprises. The trailer initially teased that MODOK — a character from Marvel Comics recognizable for being mostly a gigantic floating head — would be appearing in the film. In a comedic twist, it turns out that MODOK is actually Darren Cross, whose head and body were altered shortly after arriving in the Quantum Realm in order to give him new life as the Mechanized Organism Designed Only for Killing.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is in theaters now. Check out the trailer below: