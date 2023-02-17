Editor's Note: The following article contains full spoilers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: QuantumaniaEasily one of the most essential projects in Marvel's Multiverse Saga is also one of its most unusual. Following an unlikely hero in the God of Mischief, Loki isn't just one of the strongest entries in Marvel's recent push for Disney+ original programming, it's one of the best comic book shows ever made. There's enough to love about the show in regard to its wholly unique premise, instantly lovable characters, and extremely engaging storyline, but what really sets Loki apart from the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is how it is an essential part of the Multiverse Saga's overarching narrative.

The jaw-dropping finale of Loki Season One featured the first MCU appearance of Jonathan Majors, who at the time was only recently announced to be playing Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The person we see at the end of season one technically isn't Kang, but an alternate reality variant of Kang known only as He Who Remains. Cut to two years later, and we've finally seen Kang in the flesh with the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, making it clear that the events of Loki have set grave consequences for the rest of the MCU.

Loki fans will also no doubt be excited that the second post-credits scene of Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne's (Evangeline Lilly) latest adventure offers a sneak peek of what's in store for Loki's anticipated second season.

RELATED: ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Review: Jonathan Majors Steals the Show in Shaky Start for MCU’s Phase 5

How Did 'Loki' Season One Set Up Kang the Conqueror?

Image via Marvel Studios

Before we take a deep dive into how Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania sets up Loki Season Two, here's a quick recap of where Season One left off.

As most probably know, Loki follows the time-bending misadventures of the version of Loki (Tom Hiddleston) that escaped custody through the use of the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame). Because that deviates from the timeline we know from the main MCU films, Loki is arrested by the Time Variance Authority — an organization that processes individuals who break the laws of time. Before he's "pruned" and sent to the end of history, Loki is recruited by Agent Mobius (Owen Wilson) to track down another rogue variant, a female Loki going by the name of Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino).

Turns out, all is not as it seems in the TVA, and Loki, Sylvie, and Mobius embark on a quest to find out who created the TVA and why. That quest leads them to He Who Remains, and once Loki and Sylvie arrive at his fortress, he nonchalantly explains how he became the overseer of the multiverse. Before the creation of the Sacred Timeline and the TVA, He Who Remains was a brilliant scientist who discovered a way to travel across dimensions. Variants of him from other dimensions had the same idea, and once they all met, they created a society where different versions of the same person could grow and share their findings and ideas. That was until some variants felt that they should be in charge, leading to an all-out multiversal war between thousands of the smartest man in the cosmos.

Somehow, He Who Remains came on top, and after eons of monitoring his perfect timeline, he's grown tired of babysitting the universe. He says if Sylvie and Loki want to exact vengeance on him for destroying countless timelines and slay him, so be it. However, he also tells them that his death would cause the creation of infinite timelines, and the return of an infinite number of versions of him. Despite the warning, Sylvie kills He Who Remains, who simply smiles back and says "See you soon." Meanwhile, Loki finds himself in a different TVA, one where his colleague Mobius doesn't recognize him and where a statue resembling He Who Remains casts a shadow over him.

Who is Kang the Conqueror, and How Did He Get to the Quantum Realm?

Image via Marvel Studios

Sylvie's actions more than likely led to the existence or re-existence of Kang the Conqueror, the most well-known variant of He Who Remains. When we first meet him in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Kang seems like an innocent time traveler, who became marooned in the Quantum Realm completely by accident. Once fellow Quantum Realm outcast, Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), assists Kang in repairing his machine, she learns what he really is - a merciless conqueror who has slaughtered trillions of innocents and destroyed entire timelines. That's the true reason Kang is in the Quantum Realm. He wasn't marooned, he was exiled by his fellow variants who feared the Conqueror was becoming far too powerful.

Since then, Kang has remained a prisoner in the Quantum Realm, while also taking control of the strange land and its inhabitants. Once Kang is reunited with his former colleague Janet, he gives the audience a brief rundown of how timelines and alternate dimensions work in the MCU. A universe's timeline is like a tree, and every single decision and reaction made causes that tree to have branches creating another universe and another timeline. That's how there are so many different Kangs out there in the multiverse, and it's exactly that chaos that Kang hopes to rid the cosmos off through conquering all life ever to exist.

Kang May be Defeated, but He's Only One of Infinite Variants

Image via Marvel

Ant-Man and the Wasp are able to defeat Kang, though Scott is left with the lingering knowledge that they haven't seen the last of the multidimensional conqueror. Kang is almost certainly going to return, but there's also the army of variants ready to put a plan of their own into action. Led by a trio consisting of Rama-Tut, Immortus, and potentially Iron Lad, an infinite number of the most dangerous and intelligent man ever to live. That is an Avengers-level-threat if we've ever seen one, and it's gonna take a lot more than just Ant-Man and his family to truly defeat them.

Loki and Mobius Track a Kang Variant to the Early 20th Century

The second post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania seems to be a scene straight from Loki Season Two. Here, Loki and Mobius are undercover, seemingly looking for Kang variants who are making themselves comfortable in various timelines. In that search, they find a variant calling himself Victor Timely, who's giving some sort of presentation in the early 1900s. Mobius isn't convinced this person could possibly be that dangerous, but having seen what only one Kang variant is capable of, the usually cheery and mischievous Asgardian is understandably terrified.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania arrives in theaters everywhere on February 17th, 2023. Loki season 2 arrives on Disney+ sometime in Summer 2023.