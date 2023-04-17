Collider can exclusively share a new Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania behind-the-scenes featurette exploring the making of MODOK (Corey Stoll), aka the best Avenger. Also known as Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing, the fan-favorite comic book villain made his MCU debut in the first movie in the MCU’s Phase 5.

In Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, we discovered that the first Ant-Man villain, Darren Cross (Stoll), survived Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) destroying his exoskeleton. Instead of dying, Darren had different parts of his body enlarged or shrunk, while his whole self was reduced to a subatomic particle and trapped inside the Quantum Realm. As a result, Darren now looks extremely deformed, which means the character has to be designed using CGI. That doesn’t mean Stoll wasn’t on set, as his motion capture brought MODOK to life. And as Stoll puts it in the exclusive video, the mo-cap experience was surprisingly satisfying. In Stoll’s words:

“It could go one way, it could be like a real pain with dots on your face and you have this camera and you don't really know what you're gonna look like. But it was so incredibly satisfying. It's in some ways, I feel like the ideal way to act because, even though the whole performance is so based on technology, you're not waiting for lights, you're not waiting for camera, you're not waiting for sound, you're not waiting for hair and makeup even.”

The behind-the-scenes video also shows how Stoll had to record all his scenes in mo-cap, surrounded by other cast members. It’s funny to see everyone casually exchanging lines around a table while Stoll moves around, mimicking MODOK’s erratic behavior. However, as the star explains, “knowing that [MODOK] is gonna be done by the best animators in the world gives you that confidence to just go for it.”

What’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania About?

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania introduced Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) as the next overarching villain that’ll torment the MCU for the next few years. The movie also turns Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton) into a heroine, teasing how Scott might get replaced. Despite being an essential part of the MCU's current storyline, Quantumania nevertheless struggled with the box office. However, now that the movie is getting a home release, fans may realize MODOK alone is well worth watching the threequel.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania comes to digital on April 18 and 4K, Blu-ray and DVD on May 16.