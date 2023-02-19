Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Back when Marvel Studios was first unveiling their plans for Phase Two and Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the question on everyone’s lips when an Ant-Man movie was announced was “why?” Considering the vast history of Marvel characters at Kevin Feige’s disposal, Ant-Man seemed like an odd project to develop, but thankfully the films have acknowledged the idea that even in the universe itself, no one really cares about Scott Lang (Paul Rudd). In Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Scott is hardly even the star of his own movie; the story primarily focuses on the rise of Kang (Jonathan Majors) and his quest for vengeance against Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer).

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is both the conclusion of Peyton Reed’s trilogy and the kickoff to Phase Five of the MCU. In the five years in the midst of the “blip,” Scott’s daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton) had begun working on a satellite device that would send signals down into the Quantum Realm. When Cassie, Scott, Janet, Hank (Michael Douglas), and Hope (Evangeline Lilly) attempt to activate the device, they’re transported down into the mysterious micro-society and separated on individual journeys. Scott begins to learn that Janet has hidden elements of her past that she’s not proud of, as she fears the wrath of Kang and knows his bloodthirsty aptitude for carnage.

Even within his comedic career in films like Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Knocked Up, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, and Clueless, Rudd has always worked best as an ensemble player, and not the star. In fact, the most memorable Ant-Man moments in the MCU thus far have been in the ensemble movies; his hilarious appearance within the airport fight scene in Captain America: Civil War and heartfelt reunion with Cassie in Avengers: Endgame were standouts. It makes sense that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania feels more like an ensemble movie with its focus on all five members of the Pym clan and the new villain that threatens not just their world, but every world in the known (and unknown) universe. An ensemble movie is bound to have scene-stealers, and it’s impossible to keep your eyes off of Pfeiffer and Majors.

RELATED: ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’: Why Does MODOK Look Like That?

Janet’s Revelations in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'

Image via Marvel Studios

Scott Lang is not a terribly complex character, and that’s what made the first installment in the series so endearing. He’s really just an average guy with a checkered (but not very interesting) past who is trying to take care of his daughter, and giving Scott the singular motivation of protecting Cassie provided the perfect stakes for one film. However, it’s not exactly the great premise for a recurring series, and forcing Scott to immediately become a world-saver in Ant-Man and the Wasp felt unusual, particularly due to the lack of chemistry between Rudd and Lilly. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania wisely chooses to heighten the stakes by drawing in all members of the family, who are threatened by a secret that Janet has hidden from them.

We know very little about Janet’s activities in the Quantum Realm, and her return has never been treated as anything but miraculous. However, seeds of doubt are planted within the minds of Hope, Hank, and Scott as Janet dances around details about what she did for the many years that she was lost. Pfeiffer brilliantly shows that while clearly she was traumatized, there’s a sense of guilt too. It forces the viewer to analyze her behavior, as the opening moments feature a brief moment of friendship with Kang that we’re led to assume did not end well.

Janet takes the lead during the events in the Quantum Realm, and her charisma comes from her more serious demeanor; while Scott can’t stop talking about how he saved the world and Hank’s first stop is for a drink in a Quantum casino, Janet is in the thick of the action blasting away villains, riding exotic creatures, navigating the strange technology, and negotiating with old friends like Lord Krylar (Bill Murray). The flirtatious battle of wits between Pfeiffer and Murray teases an entire history that’s never spelled out specifically; it speaks to their mutual star power.

Janet’s Ties to Kang in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'

Image via Marvel

While it’s cool to see Pfeiffer being a badass, Han Solo-type hero, Kang reveals a darker side to her past. Jonathan Majors has a presence to him that many of the other Marvel villains lack; he has a calm, quiet demeanor to him that is far more terrifying than any CGI creation could be. It doesn’t take a caped costume or a powerful weapon for him to be intimidating (even if he has both), and Majors chews the scenery by stating in bluntness his objectives. His simple proposals to Scott don’t leave any room for interpretation, as there is no doubt that he would kill someone on a moment’s notice if they disobeyed him.

While other MCU films have tried to spell out their villains’ backstories with extensive flashbacks meant to generate some sense of empathy, Kang is still left with some ambiguity. There’s a sense of rejection within him, as he’s been cast out of other societies and seeks to dominate those that would have subjugated him. Majors’ eloquence seems to be hiding a bitter sense of neglect, as if he’s a spurned child who just wanted a home. Perhaps he’s had to live on his own for so long that he’s only led himself to believe in his own superiority, as evidenced by the post-credit scene revealing the Council of Kangs.

The dynamic between Pfeiffer and Majors is easily the most electrifying that the film gets; while it's understandable why Janet deserted Kang and so many others in order to stop a potential disruption in all realms, she’s not without fault for leaving innocents to die. Kang’s inferiority complex makes him somewhat understandable, but his burning hatred feels all-too reminiscent of real extremist groups. The set-up of a flawed hero and an eerily prescient villain gives the Ant-Man saga a richness that it has never had before.

While Rudd and Lilly might be the “Ant-Man and the Wasp” that the title refers to, they’re really just spectators in what becomes an epic sci-fi adventure in the style of Fantastic Voyage or Journey To The Center of the Earth. In a film like this, you already have two great stars; one of them is an industry veteran proving why she’s been a legend ever since Dangerous Liaisons, and the other is a rising star who is about to dominate 2023. Perhaps this should have just been called The First Wasp and the Conqueror if Marvel wanted a truly accurate title.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is playing in theaters now.

Read More About ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’