This month's release of the much-anticipated third entry into Marvel's Ant-Man series, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, has been a somewhat controversial one. As the titular tiny hero, Paul Rudd still charms. But the sudden cacophony of strangeness — an alien who constantly asks others how many holes they possess, a broccoli guy who hits on Hope (Evangeline Lilly) — stands in stark contrast to the down-to-earth feel of the original Ant-Man. Still, while the critical reception fans hoped for was lacking, the property has become popular for several other reasons, namely a disturbing floating head named MODOK — or, if you prefer, Mechanical Organism Designed Only for Killing (Corey Stoll). If you've seen Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the image of Stoll's head stretched horizontally and magnified to create MODOK's massive face isn't likely to leave your mind — this version of him is a shiny CGI amalgamation of two unrelated Marvel characters, plus a flat butt and baby legs. The Internet can't get enough. And, if you're team MODOK, we've got good news: He's got a whole solo show you can binge today.

The Hulu Show Follows MODOK's Home and Work Life

That's right: Everyone's favorite screw-up super-villain starred for one season on Hulu's M.O.D.O.K., complete with a forehead crystal headband and tiny legs. The stop-motion animated comedy only ran for ten episodes before echoing the failed evil science projects of its main character, but its overlooked cast, writing, and animation make it prime material for a re-watch. Co-created by comedian Patton Oswalt (who also voices the super-villain) and Jordan Blum, the series explores what MODOK's life is like when he's not trying to kill the Avengers and take over the world. Compared to glamorous lairs and crystal caves, however, his home life is downright domestic: He's in the middle of ongoing marriage problems with his (non-evil) human wife Jodie (Aimee Garcia), who styles herself as a lifestyle expert. His business isn't thriving. His kids, Lou (Ben Schwartz) and Melissa (Melissa Fumero), are dysfunctional in their own ways — not to mention that one of them is also a giant head. (Melissa claims that her name stands for Mental Entity Living to Induce Seriously Sinister Anarchy, but her dad named her after Melissa Etheridge.) If the MCU's MODOK Is off-putting yet cute and charming yet horrible, Hulu's is those things multiplied. In short, MODOK is a sometimes-lovable loser — and his show makes great use of that trait.

RELATED: The Differences Between MODOK’s ‘Quantumania’ Origins & the Comics

'MODOK's Cast and Animation Style Are Refreshing

Image via Hulu

M.O.D.O.K.'s cast list is packed with the perennially funny. Aside from its strong central cast — Patton Oswalt and Aimee Garcia are the standout performances — the show also features the likes of Bill Hader, Reno 911's Wendi McLendon-Covey, Whoopi Goldberg, Jon Daly (as the constantly disrespected Super-Adaptoid, an android who can adapt into anything but is usually stuck imitating boring things like buses), and I Think You Should Leave's Sam Richardson. Not to mention that the show gives MCU-fatigued audiences a meta space — John Hamm plays series semi-regular Iron Man while Nathan Fillion is Wonder-Man. Their tongue-in-cheek take on the superheroes is a breath of fresh air, allowing us to really root for the bad guy. And, with superhero roles locked down for years, it can be nice to see a new take on characters who've been otherwise canonized or forgotten. We even get to see a fleet of E-list Marvel villains, including Armadillo and Tenpin. The show's animation techniques also serve to highlight its irreverent nature — its closest sibling in aesthetic is the long-running Robot Chicken, with which it shares a production company. In contrast to Marvel's increasing reliance on CGI environments, the tactile look of M.O.D.O.K.'s stop-motion style work lends a new edge to its material, an example of the kind of creative expansion that can be reached when less conventional creators are given the reigns.

'MODOK' Is More Grown-Up

Image via Hulu

This version of Marvel's universe is both closer and farther away to our world than the movies of the MCU. Though the general presence of super people and creatures seems to unnerve average people far less in M.O.D.O.K., the banalities of adult life are more present. MODOK forgets to invite people to his son's Bar Mitzvah. He gets bad plastic surgery. He eats lasagna on the toilet and then has a heart episode. He can't connect with his teenage daughter, and his wife is slipping away. (One episode about the formation and downfall of their relationship — rendered in strangely beautiful physical form — may actually make you cry.) While there is cursing and adult material, what's truly mature about M.O.D.O.K. is its honesty. Here, comedy is derived from familiar scenes of everyday life mixed with the colorful, laser-ful world of superheroes. (For example, Iron Man exists here, but his money has made him a huge jerk.) We know how much it sucks to work for someone who doesn't respect you — so does a giant super-intelligent head. But perhaps the show's greatest strength is its willingness to both humanize and make fun of its titular character. He's presented as pathetic and sympathetic in turn, allowing the audience to see a bit of their own lives in his struggle to make something meaningful of himself.

In the final episode, MODOK and Jodi dance together. They're not really back together, but things aren't as bad as they used to be, either. "Look," Jodi says, "I'm not ready to go back to the way things were, okay?" MODOK agrees. "Yeah, me neither. Keep things chill, as is, except maybe go back to exactly how things were?" Jodi frowns. She asks him — is that really what he wants? "No. Because clearly, you weren't happy." It's a perfect example of the care that goes into the show's writing. Despite the fact that the series ends on a cliffhanger, the pure passion that went into this project is clear — and if, after seeing Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, you're passionate about MODOK — you've got plans tonight.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is currently playing in theaters.

Read More About ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’