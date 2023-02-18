Editor's Note: The following contains Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania spoilers.

Marvel has a very broad, strange brew of villains across their entire catalog, but few are as interesting upon first look as MODOK, who is making his big screen debut with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, out in theaters now. Ever since his first Marvel Comics appearance in Tales of Suspense #93, MODOK has always been visually striking but has forever left writers scratching their heads as to what they should do with him. Sometimes tragic and sympathetic, occasionally sinister, other times the butt of everyone's joke, his place in the greater Marvel world has always been a bit uncertain. With this new film iteration coming in hot this weekend, it appears that MODOK's character is being readjusted once again.

MODOK's Comic Book Origin

Before becoming MODOK, George Tarleton was an employee of AIM (Advanced Idea Mechanics), a criminal organization that specialized in creating futuristic weapons. In an attempt to greatly increase his intelligence, Tarleton was subjected to a medical experiment gone wrong. His intelligence did increase, but all at the cost of his body. This resulted in his head growing to a gargantuan size, while every other part of his body had the opposite effect. Tarleton became MODOC (Mental Organism Designed Only for Computing), but after killing the AIM employees that altered his body, and taking over the organization, he renamed himself MODOK (Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing). He would go on to primarily serve as a villain for Captain America, but also regularly faces off against several other Marvel heavy hitters like Iron Man, the Hulk, and the X-Men.

MODOK was initially created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby as a sinister-yet-sympathetic villain. His tragic transformation from an ordinary guy into a hideous monster drove him mad, but really, all MODOK ever ended up wanting was to be accepted again by humanity. This take on the character would last until more recent decades, when MODOK began to be portrayed as a more comedic villain, one that none of his friends or foes takes seriously. His ever-shifting portrayal just goes to show that he's always been a character that Marvel has been unsure of what to do with.

MODOK's Origin in 'Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania'

In the comics, MODOK was originally George Tarleton, transformed into the comically large-headed monstrosity by AIM, but in Quantumania, his character received a pretty generous overhaul. Darren Cross, aka Yellowjacket (Corey Stoll), was the villain of the first Ant-Man, defeated by being shrunk down into the Quantum Realm in the final battle of the movie. In the process, his head was enlarged greatly, and his body mutated. Now, Cross is stuck in the Quantum Realm, working under Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). Kang helped finalize his transformation into the new interpretation of MODOK that we see in the film, so in return, Cross essentially acts as a muscle for the Conqueror. His character is primarily viewed as a villain in the film, until he turns on Kang and ultimately is killed by him.

MODOK's movie origin is pretty different from the comic books, but they are still similarly tragic characters. He's one of the evilest characters in the Marvel universe, so it's interesting seeing his character take a turn for good by the end of Quantumania. While it would have been fun to see a more comic-book-accurate representation of the character, the return of Darren Cross into Scott Lang's (Paul Rudd) life gives his presence a more personal touch. There's animosity in their history, so if any past character had to become MODOK in this film, Cross was a solid choice.

MODOK's New Look in 'Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania'

Not only are MODOK's origins altered for the film, but his look is pretty different as well. Sure, he has the same massive head and little body as his comic book counterpart, but the big head aspect of his look seems to be all that Marvel Studios wanted to run with. The Darren Cross version of MODOK has a gigantic but otherwise normal-looking face. His skin is smooth, wrinkle-free, just massive. That's not MODOK! MODOK is supposed to have massive cracks in his skin, all wrinkled up, and disgusting looking. His appearance should signify somebody's pain in their newly altered state. Instead, this MODOK just looks like a massive egg-head. Thankfully, but also sort of regretfully, the Darren Cross MODOK occasionally throws down a huge metal mask with big glowing eyes and gigantic teeth to cover his face with. It's an interesting addition to the character's look, but not the greatest one. Both MODOKs at least ride the same gargantuan chair and sport similar outfits as each other.

This new take on MODOK in Quantumania is fairly different, so if fans are looking to see a version of the character that is more accurate to the comic books, several avenues can be taken. He has appeared in a number of cartoons and video games over the years, so the net is pretty wide. With TV, some of the more accurate and interesting versions could be found in shows like Avengers Assemble, the 2017 Spider-Man animated series, and a recent stop-motion animated show, simply titled M.O.D.O.K. As for video games, the character has popped up in several, titles like Marvel Ultimate Alliance and Marvel Heroes. However, the most integral role that he has played in a game is in the recent Marvel's Avengers, where he functions as the main villain of the story, along with Monica Rappaccinni.

MODOK's introduction into the MCU is a new take that not many could have seen coming, but it's definitely interesting. New renditions of classic comic book characters are almost always welcome, how many times can you tell the same story? That being said, when it's a character as visually interesting as this, one with such a great, tragic backstory to work with, it's a bit of a bummer that the first live-action rendition of MODOK is this different. Oh well, with the multiverse being the focus of these films now, it's not like a more accurate MODOK is completely out of the cards. With the way the MCU is going nowadays, anyone and everyone is capable of rearing their head in future installments.

