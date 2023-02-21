Content Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania features the Ant-Family facing one of Marvel's most powerful new villains: Kang the Conqueror. The film is an exciting if flawed, entry into the MCU and a suitably larger-than-life way to begin Phase 5 of the Multiverse Saga.

Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly are back as the titular heroes, joined by an impressive supporting cast, including Michelle Pfeiffer and Jonathan Majors. The film has only a few main characters, but they succeed in making an impression, mostly thanks to the incredibly charming actors playing them. And while not every character is particularly likable, a few stand out as some of the most charming in the MCU.

10 Kang the Conqueror

As the film's main villain, it's obvious that Kang won't be the most likable character. Unlike other villains Marvel tried to make relatable, sympathetic, or funny, Kang is all business. Decisive, arrogant, and self-important, Kang is evil to the bone; he has no time for jokes or witty exchanges with the heroes.

Thanks largely to Jonathan Majors' incredible performance, Kang is one of Quantumania's strongest assets. He's a fascinating character who keeps the film afloat even when it threatens to crumble on the weight of its own ideas. Kang might not be likable, but he sure is entertaining.

9 Lord Krylar

Funny man Bill Murray plays a small but pivotal supporting role in Quantumania. The Oscar nominee portrays Lord Krylar, an old friend and ally of Janet from her time in the Quantum Realm, who the Pym-Van Dyne clan contact for information regarding Scott and Cassie's whereabouts.

Krylar is a petulant and odious man who enjoys toying with Janet and her family. He makes off-color remarks about his relationship with Janet to Hank and shames her for escaping the Quantum Realm, leaving them with Kang. Krylar has only one extended scene, but it's enough to cement him as one of the most unlikable characters in the movie.

8 M.O.D.O.K.

M.O.D.O.K. is a Marvel villain to the tee. Dumb and not threatening, he is a simpleton who acts like a big shot but is actually a pathetic wannabe. M.O.D.O.K. loses all the intimidating qualities that made Darren Cross a somewhat effective villain, becoming a joke in a film that already has too many.

Still, M.O.D.O.K.'s ultimate redemption makes him slightly more personable. Corey Stoll is also having a ton of fun with the role, making the character far more entertaining than it has any right to be. M.O.D.O.K. is a sorry excuse for a villain, but at least he will bring out a chuckle or two from audiences.

7 Jentorra

Katy O'Brian plays Jentorra, the leader of the Quantum Realm's Freedom Fighters. Tough and resolute, Jentorra cares only about protecting her people from Kang. While her exterior might be intimidating, she reveals herself as a caring person who only has her people's best interests at heart.

Jentorra is one of the film's best characters. She's a fighter who isn't intimidated by Kang, even though she knows she has no chance against him. Still, Jentorra understands the importance of faith and keeps her people inspired, even when things look bleak and hopeless. Audiences will surely relate to and easily root for her. And while the MCU has plenty of strong supporting characters, Jentorra makes a strong-enough impression to stand among the very best.

6 Hank Pym

Michael Douglas adds another MCU movie to his impressive filmography with Quantumania. The two-time Oscar-winner reprises his role as Hank Pym, who wants to protect his wife and daughter during their reluctant visit to the Quantum Realm.

Although Hank has almost nothing to do in the film, Douglas has earned plenty of goodwill from previous MCU appearances. Thus, his Hank is already a fan-favorite character, and his devotion to his family during Quantumania only solidifies his spot as one of the MCU's best parental figures.

5 Hope Van Dyne / The Wasp

Like Douglas, Evangeline Lilly has little to do in Quantumania. Despite the film having her character's name in the title, Lily's Hope Van Dyne plays a supporting role throughout the movie, taking a backseat to Scott and Janet's storylines and dynamics with Kang.

Even so, Hope remains a great character, even if she has zero development throughout the plot. Lilly keeps Hope grounded and relatable, caring for her parents and acting as a caring friend and mentor for Cassie. Hope is also staunchly loyal, shown by her willingness to go into the Quantum Realm to rescue her parents and return to help Scott defeat Kang.

4 Veb

David Dastmalchian voices Veb in Quantumania, a gelatinous-like creature who Scott and Cassie meet in the Quantum realm. Like other one-and-done Marvel characters, Veb is there to provide comic relief, and he excels at that. He is ridiculously funny and witty, providing some of the film's biggest laughs.

Veb is almost as funny as Luis, the Ant-Man series' most famous non-super character. The slime-like being is brave and loyal to his friends but shows fear when things become dire, making him even more likable to audiences. It's a shame that fans likely won't see Veb again because he would make a perfect companion for characters like Korg or Groot.

3 Cassie Lang

Kathryn Newton joins the MCU as Cassie Lang, Scott's now-teenage daughter who has a suit of her own. Rebellious and with a profound sense of social duty, Cassie wants to make a difference and shames her father for doing nothing to live up to his status as an Avenger.

Cassie is a typical teenager who thinks she knows better. However, she is neither selfish nor unlikable; on the contrary, she is caring and supportive, doing everything she can to help her father, even if it means putting herself at risk. Cassie has all the makings of a great hero, which is great, considering she'll eventually join the Young Avengers.

2 Janet Van Dyne

Leave it to Michelle Pfeiffer to steal a movie from under its leads' noses. The three-time Oscar nominee plays Janet Van Dyne, Hope's mother who spent thirty years trapped in the Quantum Realm. Janet is the film's de-facto female lead, struggling with her past while fighting to keep Kang from escaping.

Despite keeping numerous secrets that would've prevented many of the film's problems, Janet remains the film's most compelling and sympathetic character. Thanks to Pfeiffer's nuanced performance, Janet comes across as a character dealing with her trauma while trying to protect her family. She is far from perfect, but her resistance and selflessness make her one of the film's most likable characters.

1 Scott Lang / Ant-Man

Paul Rudd remains his charming self in Quantumania. The film is not the best entry in his trilogy, and he hardly gets any character development, but Rudd's ridiculously enchanting persona is more than enough to elevate any project he is in, and Quantumania is no exception.

To the film's credit, it understands that Scott's greatest strength is his fatherly bond with Cassie, and it exploits it to the fullest. Scott might not be the most powerful Avenger, but he is the MCU's best father, and Quantumania proves it. Rudd is the film's heart, delivering another endearing and committed performance that cements Scott as one of the MCU's best characters.

