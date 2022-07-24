Artist Andy Park shared on Twitter a new poster for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania he illustrated for 2022’s San Diego Comic-Con. The poster features Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) and Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) by the side of a third heroine in a purple super suit, who Park identifies as Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), aka Stature.

In the new poster, the trio of superheroes is standing together at the center of a blue psychedelic scenery. As the name of the film already teases, Quantumania will see Scott and Hope exploring the limits of the Quantum Realm, a layer of reality that we can only access once we go sub-atomic. The Quantum Realm was vital for the Avengers defeating Thanos in Avengers: Endgame, as this unique dimension allows people to travel through time. In Endgame, the superteam used the Quantum Realm to steal Infinity Stones from different historical moments, using their own Infinity Gauntlet to receive Thanos’ genocidal plans.

Traveling through time is dangerous, as the new poster shows. While the three heroes are at the center of the art piece, we can also see the silhouette of Kang the Conquerer (Jonathan Majors) hiding in the background. In the comic books, Kang is a scientist from the future who uses time-traveling technology to change history and ensure he remains the tyrannical leader of humanity. A version of the character was already introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe through the Loki series, which also explored the dangers of time-traveling and rewriting history. However, Quantumania promises to focus on the villainous side of Kang, with the new poster also teasing a comic book-accurate look.

Image via Universal Pictures

RELATED: Paul Rudd Addresses THAT Ant-Man Vs. Thanos Theory at ‘Avengers: Quantum Encounter’

As for Scott’s daughter, the young woman becomes the heroine Stature in the comic books, inheriting her father’s size-shifting powers. Stature is also a heroine related to the Young Avengers, a super team featuring a new generation of heroes that also includes Kat Bishop, Patriot, Wiccan, Speed, and America Chavez. All these heroes were introduced in some measure during Phase 4, and with Stature officially becoming part of the MCU, it’s only a matter of time before we get to watch the Young Avengers crashing into theaters.

Quantumania cast will also bring back Michael Douglas as Hank Pym and Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne. In addition, Bill Murray also suggested he has a cameo in the movie, although we still don’t know who the Hollywood legend might be playing. Peyton Reed is directing Quantumania from a script by Jeff Loveness (Rick and Morty).

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania wrapped production last year and is now set to release on February 17, 2023. Check out the new poster below.