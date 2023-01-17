Marvel fans are exactly one month away from the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The highly anticipated film led by Paul Rudd is the start of Phase 5 for the MCU and because of that the marketing for Quantumania isn’t pulling any of its bite-sized punches. We have gotten a ton of new teasers, posters, and images, and tickets for the film just went on sale. Now, a new poster for Quantumania released by Dolby Labs further teases what fans can expect from this trilogy capper.

Like many of the posters released for Quantumania so far, this latest poster sees all our favorite characters and our soon-to-be new favorite villain stuck in the Quantum Realm. There’s Rudd’s Scott Lang aka Ant-Man, Evangeline Lilly’s Hope Van Dyne aka The Wasp, Kathryn Newton’s Cassie Lang, Michelle Pfeiffer’s Janet Van Dyne, and Michael Douglas’ Hank Pym. However, looming and scheming behind them is Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror. Surrounding our core group of heroes and villains is the colorful yet dangerous backdrop of the Quantum Realm that has various images of Kang and his army, Scott, and Hope sprinkled throughout.

Quantumania looks to move past the small-scale heist adventures of the first two Ant-Man movies and grow its heartfelt family themes found throughout this franchise to a gigantic emotional apex. Scott has been through a lot since he helped save the world with The Avengers in Endgame. He lost five years with his daughter Cassie who's now all grown up and following in her father's footsteps on the wrong side of the law. He’s trying to make up for lost time and the thought of that time only grows more apparent with every passing moment. This brings us to Kang and why Quantumania is such an exciting prospect from a narrative perspective. When Cassie accidentally sucks the entire Ant-Man team into the Quantum Realm, Scott meets up with the sinister Kang and strikes a bargain — if Ant-Man helps him and the hero can get the lost time with his daughter back. While this is the first time Ant-Man will have a proper Avengers-level story in one of his films, the central theme of "family" still rings true in this larger-than-life “deal with the devil” story.

Image via Marvel Studios

From the trailers, those father-daughter themes look to be charging an emotional tale and Kang doesn’t appear to be messing around. The stakes of Quantumania couldn't be any higher as it feels like Ant-Man might not make it out of this film alive. Kang’s the main villain of the “Multiverse Saga” and the upcoming Avengers: The Kang Dynasty after all. He wants out of the Quantum Realm and the iconic villain will do it by any means necessary.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is shrinking its way to theaters on February 17, 2023. While Marvel fans anxiously wait to see the fate of Ant-Man and the start of Kang’s Dynasty, you can view the new Dolby poster down below.