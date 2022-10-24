Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has quietly been shaping up to be one of the most interesting films of the MCU’s Phase 4, with the inclusion of surprising characters and even more surprising new actors. After months of anticipation, a trailer and poster for Quantumania has finally dropped, and it seemingly confirms the fact that fans are in for one helluva ride with the latest installment in the Ant-Man franchise.

The film’s new poster does an excellent job of teasing the story to come. The poster highlights Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror, holding Hope Van Dyne and Scott Lanng in his hand in their teeny tiny Ant-Man and the Wasp forms. His massive size compared to that of our heroes highlights just how much of a threat he will be to the MCU going forward. Majors first debuted the character in the Disney+ series Loki and has since been teased as one of the next big bad villains for MCU. As such, it would be interesting to see how he expands his character from the version fans were introduced to in Loki.

Beyond the promise of an exciting story, the film's trailer also does an excellent job of spotlighting the film’s cast. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania stars Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly as the titular Ant-Man and Wasp respectively. They appear in the film alongside Michel Douglas as Hank Pym and the new-to-franchise Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang.

As fans have come to expect from Marvel Studios, much of the film is being kept under wraps, but we do know Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has big shoes to fill, considering its predecessors’ success. Ant-Man received the coveted certified fresh badge on Rotten Tomatoes, and made a total of $519 million at the box office. Its sequel, Ant-Man and the Wasp was also critically acclaimed, taking over $622 million from box office receipts to the bank.

While the trailer worked hard and well at not giving away too much of the film's plot, it still did its job masterfully, sending out a beacon to fans of the franchise, stoking interest and curiosity in the film. But the big question here is, will Quantumania match its predecessors’ critical and commercial tenacity? We’ll find out soon enough.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is scheduled to hit theatres on February 17, 2023. Until then, check out the poster below: