All eyes are on Marvel Studios in 2023 as Phase 5 commences. That all begins in February with Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. The third film in the Paul Rudd-led Ant-Man trilogy promises to be the biggest bite size adventure yet. Now, with just over a month till the film’s release, Marvel has dropped its latest trailer during the College Football National Title Game. However, that’s not all as Quantumania also received a new poster featuring the film’s stellar ensemble cast.

The new poster has Rudd’s Scott Lang aka Ant-Man stranded in the middle of the Quantum Realm. The famous Avenger is surrounded by Kang’s army, but the MCU hero also has his team and family to back him up. Behind Ant-Man is his daughter Cassie Lang now played by Kathryn Newton, Evangeline Lilly’s Wasp, Michelle Pfeiffer’s Janet Van Dyne, and Michael Douglas’ Hank Pym. However, looming in the background is the MCU’s next big bad in Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror. While the first two Ant-Man films are beloved by most Marvel fans and critics alike, they’re usually seen as lesser entries because of their minuscule impact on the larger MCU.

Quantumania looks to change that with an Ant-Man story that has major implications for these next two Marvel phases. Mainly because this trilogy capper is introducing Kang as the next Thanos level big bad. Majors’ was technically introduced as a version of the famous Marvel villain, “He Who Remains”, in the Season 1 finale of Loki, but that was a much friendlier variant of the character. This Kang, trapped in the Quantum Realm, is the evil mastermind fans know and love from the comics.

Image via Marvel Studios

The second trailer gave us a much better idea of what Quantumania will be about as it teased Scott Lang being remorseful over missing five years of his daughter's life due to Thanos’ snap at the end of Infinity War. Cassie is now all grown up which is something Scott’s still trying to process. That’s not helped by the fact that they accidentally get sucked into the Quantum Realm which reminds Scott of a way to regain that lost time. Thanks to a series of unknown events, he meets Kang who strikes a bargain with the hero. If Ant-Man helps Kang then the manipulative foe will give Ant-Man his lost time with his daughter. However, looks can be deceiving and Ant-Man seems to get double-crossed. If he wants to get his daughter out of the Quantum Realm alive, Scott’s going to have to fight by any means necessary.

The latest trailer, helped by this cool poster, makes Quantumania feel like it’s going to be the grandest story of any Ant-Man yet. It truly seems that not every character is going to make it out of this third film alive. The Quantum Realm is a dangerous place after all. Given all the bleak imagery filled with various Ant-Men dying, Scott Lang might be the MCU’s next emotional sacrifice.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania releases in theaters February 17, 2023. It will set up Kang’s Reign over Phase 5 and 6 as he will also be the main villain in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. While fans wait to see Ant-Man’s epic return, you can view the new poster down below.