A new poster for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania has just been released, and it gives us a stacked new look at the continuing adventures of the hapless Scott Lang and his endeavors with Hank Pym and the Van Dynes, a family of scientists and inventors who push the boundaries of reality. The new poster was released ahead of the new trailer for the film, which will air tonight. The new film is set to be released to theaters on February 17, 2023.

The new poster gives us a look at Lang as Ant-Man alongside his partner, Wasp, and Cassie Lang. All three of the masked heroes are turned to the side and looking out of frame, wearing their suits. Just under Ant-Man are large rocks and a scene in miniature that gives us a glimpse into the Quantum Realm. In the top left corner of the frame is Kang the Conquerer, the film's main villain.

As indicated by the poster, the new film will explore the often-referenced but hardly explored Quantum Realm, from which Janet van Dyne has just recently emerged. Previously, Janet van Dyne had been missing for thirty years but was recovered from the Quantum Realm in 2018's Ant-Man and The Wasp. And though the Quantum Realm has been hinted at and teased from the start of the Ant-Man films, this film will be the first to fully explore the mysterious Realm.

Image Via Disney

Paul Rudd returns as the lovable Scott Lang, also known as Ant-Man. Also returning is Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne, The Wasp, Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne, and Michael Douglas as Hank Pym. Kathryn Newton is set to play Cassie Lang in the film; the actress will be replacing Emma Fuhrmann who played the teenage version of the character in Avengers: Endgame. Jonathan Majors joins the cast as Kang the Conquerer; Majors previously played a variant of the character, He Who Remains, in the 2021 Disney+ series Loki.

Along with the new poster, a trailer for the film will be shown tonight on ESPN during the College Football Playoff National Championship, which airs at 7:30 PM ET. A new teaser was also released today, showing just enough to get fans excited about the film's theatrical release on February 17, 2023. Until then, you can check out the new colorful and vibrant poster below: