Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

Early trailers and marketing material for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania indicated that the villainous Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) wanted to recruit the services of Scott Lang, aka Ant-Man (Paul Rudd). Later trailers and TV spots expressed that Kang the Conqueror wants Ant-Man’s help because Kang is trapped in the Quantum Realm, and he needs a means of escape. Somehow, Ant-Man is the key to that escape. The film reveals that Kang coerces Scott into obtaining his damaged power core to his high-tech throne, which grants Kang many abilities, his armor, and a means to travel the Multiverse. Essentially, the power core is the film’s designated McGuffin, and the means for Kang and the heroes to escape the Quantum Realm. However, that also raises the question, how exactly did Ant-Man manage to escape the Quantum Realm at the end of Quantumania? This warrants much further discussion.

During the prologue in Quantumania, it’s revealed that during her time stranded in the Quantum Realm, Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) came into contact with Kang, not realizing that he was a genocidal despot. For years, Janet helps him repair his damaged chair/vehicle and its power core. Touching the power core allows her to peek at Kang’s memories, and she realizes Kang’s true nature. Janet then uses one of her Pym Particle growth devices to blow up the core, rendering it unusable. While Kang’s means of escape from the Quantum Realm was rendered inert, he still had enough tech and power to stage a massive takeover of the Quantum Realm.

How Did Scott Get Stuck in the Quantum Realm?

Some years later, during the present-day timeline of Quantumania, the heroes are once again stranded in the Quantum Realm, and Scott Lang and his daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton) are at the mercy of Kang. Seeing no other choice to protect his daughter, Scott agrees to retrieve the power core. After Hope Van Dyne, aka The Wasp (Evangeline Lilly), finds the power core and goes in to assist Scott, they shrink the power core back down to its normal state. Kang easily defeats the heroes and regains his power core, captures Janet, and now has everything he needs to leave the Quantum Realm and stage a massive war across the Multiverse.

Things get confusing when Janet uses Kang’s technology and his power core to create a portal out of the Quantum Realm that would take them back to their own home and time. While Cassie, Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), Janet, and Hope escape, Scott is stuck behind to face a very angry and ticked-off Kang. In the fight of his life, Scott seeks to fend off Kang, and then Hope arrives to even the odds to save Scott. Together, they defeat Kang and destroy his newly restored power core. Kang is knocked by Hope and Scott into the unstable power core, seemingly killing Kang -- or at least putting him out of commission for the time being. Minutes later, Cassie Lang is somehow able to create a brand-new portal right back into the Quantum Realm where Scott and Hope are, and they can safely return home without issue.

How Does Ant-Man Travel to the Quantum Realm in the First Place?

The Quantum Realm portal escape device came out somewhat clunky. The portal Cassie creates looks exactly like the one created by Janet using Kang’s technology that’s powered by his Multiversal core. Earlier in the movie, Hank and Cassie explain that Cassie was working on a means to map out the Quantum Realm and send two-way communication to the subatomic zone and back.

The previous Ant-Man movies established that travel to and from the Quantum Realm was physically possible, but also very dangerous and incredibly difficult. The Avengers spent months building a new quantum time travel device to travel through time in Avengers: Endgame. At the end of Ant-Man and The Wasp, Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne construct a new smaller Quantum Tunnel device in the back of Luis’ van. Using the Quantum Tunnel, Scott Lang travels into the Quantum Realm again, but he’s left trapped in the void due to the events of The Blip. Scott only escapes the void of the Quantum Realm five years later when a rat enters the impounded van and reactivates the Quantum Tunnel’s control panel, freeing Scott. Due to the time dilation of the Quantum Realm, Scott was only gone for minutes, while in his world, five years had passed.

In Ant-Man and The Wasp, Hope and Hank are in a desperate race against the clock to create a stable Quantum Tunnel that can send Hank into the Quantum Realm to safely retrieve Janet, who has been stranded there for 30 years. Traveling into and out of the Quantum Realm, as demonstrated by Ant-Man and The Wasp, is hazardous. The trip causes Hank extended periods of exposure to Pym Particles, which can alter brain chemistry and cause mental instability. The only thing that saves Hank during his rescue trip is when Janet transfers a type of Quantum Energy capable of healing both Hank and stabilizing Ava Star, aka Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen).

But the Escape from the Quantum Realm Shouldn't Work

Navigation of the incredibly dangerous Quantum Realm requires a stable Quantum Tunnel device, an unconventional power source, and protection from the effects of both Pym Particles and the Quantum Realm, which does not follow the known rules of time and physics. There is no evidence that Cassie and Hank had a stable Quantum Tunnel ready to go at the end of Quantumania. It looks like with a few swipes of a keyboard, Cassie recreates the portal to the Quantum Realm, allowing Scott and Hope an easy path to return home. Earlier in the movie, it’s stated that MODOK, aka Darren Cross (Corey Stoll) from Ant-Man, discovered the signal from Cassie’s device and was able to create a means to pull everyone into the Quantum Realm. Considering that the whole movie hinged on Kang's need for an ultra-valuable, one-of-a-kind power core to escape the Quantum Realm, it seems far-fetched that Cassie could easily create a new portal to the exact time and space where Scott and Hope were seemingly trapped without a way to safely return home. In Ant-Man and The Wasp, the heroes’ window was incredibly short to find Janet to get out of the Quantum Realm safely. So, without a stable Quantum Tunnel, an equivalent power source that Kang possessed, and other important tech, the solution Quantumania presents doesn’t seem plausible.

The outcome of Quantumania would have been far more dramatic if Scott and Hope made the sacrifice to stay trapped in the Quantum Realm, at least temporarily, without an easy means to return home. They beat Kang and rescued Cassie, but it comes at the cost of once again splitting the family apart. Granted, it wouldn’t necessarily be permanent because Cassie, Hank, and Janet likely could figure out a new means of finding her family a way out. Quantumania simply took a lot of contrived shortcuts. Not to mention, if creating a portal straight into the Quantum Realm can be done with a few keys, that means other scientists in the Marvel Cinematic Universe would be capable of doing so. What if Kang the Conqueror is still alive and simply stranded in another part of the Quantum Realm? That means someone else can create a means for him to escape in the future. Just some food for thought. Marvel’s Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is playing now in theaters.

