Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Introduced audiences to the Quantum Realm and the wide variety of beings that live there. When they first arrive and are separated from the rest of their family, Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and his daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton) are taken in by a group of freedom fighters led by Quaz (William Jackson Harper), a being with the power to read minds.

In an interview with Collider's own Perri Nemiroff, Harper reflected on what it would look like for his character to return to the MCU. While it seems like things are going well for the denizens of the Quantum Realm by the end of the film, the post-credit scenes indicate that the multiverse's troubles are far from over. That said, Harper revelaed that were his character to return and meet other characters from the MCU, the mind he would most like Quaz to read is Mantis's (Pom Klementieff).

The actor said he was fascinated by the seeming hidden depths that Mantis has, explaining:

"If Quaz could come back I would love for him to try to read, probably, is it Mantis? Yeah, she’s fascinating. That character is really fascinating to me. There’s been some hints at some things that she’s buried, they come up in certain ways, and so for a character and for a person that’s so beguiling in their way, I’d really be curious as to what that is because it doesn’t seem like she’s tortured, but it doesn’t seem like everything has been sunshine and roses either."

Image via Marvel Studios

What Did Quaz Want Scott Lang to Stop Thinking About?

The ability to read minds, however, does not come without its drawbacks. Consider the scene shortly after Quaz and Scott meet, and the latter learns the freedom fighter can read minds. Scott then proceeds to think of something that bothers Quaz enough for him to repeatedly ask Scott to stop.

So what was it Scott was thinking about? Harper has a theory:

"I think that he was looking at all of us, was saying, “Everyone looks so weird and disgusting.” I think that he was probably scared of me and then also thinking of how he could, you know, render me incapacitated. I think I was probably most offended at him looking at my head. I feel like everyone looks at my head and talks smack about it in their brains and in their hearts, and I think that Scott was doing that and people do it a lot, and I think that Quaz hates it."

As for how Harper would react in a similar situation, unexpectedly coming face to face with a telepath? The actor isn't sure he'd fare much better, telling Nemiroff:

"Oh god, I mean, honestly, I would be afraid that the first thing that would hop into my brain is some person that I saw that I thought was very attractive and I’m imagining certain things in my head that I shouldn’t be imagining, if you know what I mean [laughs], and them picking up on it and being like, “You’re a disgusting person.” That would be my fear. Like, just don’t go in there."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is in theaters now.