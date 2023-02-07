After a somewhat brief hiatus, Marvel is back in cinemas to kick off its Phase Five with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The official premiere is still a little over a week away, but some critics have had the chance to watch it early, and tonight they took to Twitter to share their impressions of the new entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and spill the beans on what kind of setting it establishes for the future of the mega-franchise.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania has Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) in another adventure and paying one more visit to the Quantum Realm. This time around, they discover that a dangerous inhabitant named Kang (Jonathan Majors) is trapped and will do whatever it takes to get out — and if he manages to do it, there will be dire consequences. Returning cast members include Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kathryn Newton, and Corey Stoll.

Ant-Man and the Wasp For the Win

This is one of the most anticipated titles from Marvel Studios, not only because it kicks off the new batch of movies from the studio, but also because it has the double duty of setting the bar for what’s to come and properly introducing a mega-villain who is supposed to be the equivalent to Thanos (Josh Brolin) throughout the next couple of years. Also, as a kind of in-joke, the movie is set to be the first Ant-Man entry that brings relevant elements to the overarching Marvel and Avengers plot, as the previous two titles were mostly seen as fillers. So, did Ant-Man manage to escape its own shadow this time around?

Collider’s own Steve Weintraub praised the film as a "strong start" for Phase 5, teasing that two post-credit scenes are well worth the wait. Additionally, he teased that the film's title becomes more obvious within the film.

As we could have guessed, Paul Rudd is once again a load of fun to watch, especially now that Marvel gave Scott Lang an extra layer of nuanced comedy by making him the author of his own autobiography Look Out For The Little Guy, in which he praises his own contribution with big-time Avengers like Captain America and Iron Man. Some critics, like BD Davis, highlighted how Rudd and Jonathan Majors were "intense together."

Majors’ re-introduction as Kang the Conqueror is also an element that fans are excited to watch, and critics are saying that, just like in Loki Season 1, the actor doesn’t disappoint. Critics like Shaurya Chawla call him a "terrific villain" and "a very complex and menacing character that I hope we get to keep around in these movies for a long, long time." With other critics, like Hunter Radesi, are proclaiming that this is Major's franchise now—a sentiment that seems to be shared by a number of critics, including Fico.

The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania isn't without its critics, however. Laura Sirikul was largely positive about the film, but admitted that it was "a bit underwhelming." Eric Goldman, similarly, enjoyed the film but found its ending rather frustrating.

Perhaps the most intriguing early reactions to the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania are the numerous comparisons to Star Wars, which makes sense considering Peyton Reed's time within the galaxy far, far away.

Find out more about Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania when it premieres in theaters on February 17. You can watch the trailer below: