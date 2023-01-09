The latest outing for Scott Lang will clock in at over two hours, a first for the series.

The official runtime for the latest movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, has been officially revealed ahead of its release next month. According to Fandango, the Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania runtime clocks in at 125 minutes, or two hours and five minutes. That brings it to top spot following previous installments of the series. Ant-Man hit 117 minutes, while its sequel, Ant-Man and the Wasp was one minute longer at 118 minutes.

Compared to other recent Marvel movies, it is nearly identical to Sam Raimi's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which was two hours and six minutes. It’s a bit longer than Thor: Love and Thunder‘, from Taika Waititi, which ran at one hour and fifty-nine minutes, although it pales in comparison to the epic Black Panther: Wakanda Forever by Ryan Coogler, which clocked in at two hours and forty-one minutes, although the emotional stakes and background to that film made that more understandable.

The film will introduce Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror, the time-and-multiverse spanning super-villain who made his first appearance in a variant form - known as 'He Who Remains' at the end of time - in the Disney+ series Loki. Majors is set to reprise his role in season 2 of that show, as well as speculated to appear in multiple unspecified MCU projects between now and 2025's Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which Majors is expected to headline in the same way Thanos (Josh Brolin) did for Avengers: Infinity War.

Image via Marvel

The sequel will also introduce Kathryn Newton to the franchise, taking over the role of Cassie Lang a.k.a. Stinger from both Abby Ryder Fortson in the first two Ant-Man films, and Emma Fuhrmann, who played a teenage Cassie in Avengers: Endgame.

The Ant-Man films have been more modest successes for Marvel, grossing $519.3 million and $622.7 million respectively - although their estimated budgets of $130 million each are significantly smaller than the reported $400 million given to Endgame or even the $250 million for Love and Thunder.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters on February 17. Check out the trailer and synopsis below.