Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: QuantumaniaPaul Rudd is back for his fifth outing (third solo) as Scott Lang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. After saving the world in Avengers: Endgame and looking forward to making up for lost time with his daughter, Cassie (Kathryn Newton), Scott finds himself trapped in the Quantum Realm after the quantum satellite Cassie develops malfunctions. He jumps in after Cassie, Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) are sucked through the satellite.

Scott Lang has stood out as not your typical hero within the MCU. Of the Avengers left, he is one of two dads in the lineup – himself and Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner). It’s a unique perspective to bring to the table, yet it often goes unnoticed. For Scott, being a dad is the primary source of Scott’s strength as a hero. Unlike Clint, the path to becoming an integral part of saving the universe from Thanos (Josh Brolin) started with his daughter, Cassie.

Scott Lang Is the Ultimate Girl Dad

On his ride with Luis (Michael Peña) after leaving prison at the beginning of 2015's Ant-Man, the only thing on Scott’s mind is making up for lost time with his daughter. The way he can do that is by finding a job that could earn him enough to send child support to his ex-wife, Maggie (Judy Greer). Scott joins Luis’ crew only after he gets fired from Baskin-Robbins when they find out about his time in prison – Baskin-Robbins always finds out. It’s the job he pulls that brings him in contact with the Ant-Man suit and forever changes the trajectory of his life. When Hope trains him how to control the ants, Hope encourages him to think about Cassie in order to focus his mind, which does the trick. Cassie has always been integral to Scott becoming the new Ant-Man. However, before he ever put on the suit, he was (and still is) Cassie’s hero. Maggie’s advice to Scott was to be the hero that Cassie already believes him to be. Only now he has a suit that allows him to change sizes and save the day.

Scott’s devotion to his daughter continues in Ant-Man and the Wasp while Scott is under house arrest for breaking the Sokovia Accords in Captain America: Civil War. For two years, he did what he could to make the most of Cassie’s visits to him by coming up with elaborate activities for the two of them, like learning close-up magic and creating a treasure hunt. When Hank and Hope recruit him to help bring Janet back from the Quantum Realm, he’s reluctant to help because he doesn’t want to risk the end of his sentence, which means fully reuniting with his daughter. When he finally does finish his sentence, he only gets a short amount of time with her before he is trapped inside the Quantum Realm for five years. It’s a vicious cycle for Scott to be so close to being part of his daughter’s life before it gets ripped away again.

Cassie's Love Is What Makes Ant-Man the Hero He Is

It’s for this very reason that Scott’s focus in his post-Avengers: Endgame life has been on being a dad to Cassie over being an Avenger. It will take something happening to her in order to make him take up the fight again. In Quantumania, it involves a trip to the Quantum Realm and facing its conqueror, Kang (Jonathan Majors). Though Kang is an intimidating presence, he draws something ferocious out of Ant-Man, something audiences have never seen after Kang threatens and tortures Cassie in front of him. Scott doesn’t hold back the venom in his voice as he warns Kang to never touch his daughter again after he agrees to do his bidding. Later, when Kang ultimately goes back on his promise to Scott, Scott goes into Giant-Man destruction mode, wiping out much of Kang’s forces as he storms toward the all-powerful being. Scott might not stand a chance in the ring one-on-one with Kang, but for Cassie, he wouldn’t hesitate to do whatever it takes to prevent Kang from ever coming near her again.

Scott Lang finds his greatest strength in his love for Cassie. Not only does it drive him to be the hero she always knew he could be, but it saves him time and time again. Just as Cassie’s voice gave him the will to escape the Quantum Realm by putting one of Hank’s enlarging Pym Particle disks inside his suit’s regulator in the first Ant-Man movie, Cassie’s voice rallies the numerous Scott Lang in the probability storm to build a human tower up to the core he retrieves for Kang in Quantumania. This action stuns M.O.D.O.K. (Corey Stoll) but not audiences, who know how much Cassie means to Scott. Like the quantum satellite she built to detect activity from the Quantum Realm, her voice is a signal to her dad to bring him from the brink and come back to her.

There Is Nothing That Can Come Between Scott and Cassie

Before Scott goes on his mission for Kang, Cassie runs up to him, hugs him, and apologizes for putting them in this situation. Scott reassures her that there have been plenty of mistakes in his life, and she isn’t one of them. As a goodbye, he tells her, “I love you peanut.” This nickname is what he calls her when we first are introduced to Cassie in the first Ant-Man. No matter how much Cassie grows, she will always be his peanut.

Despite prison, house arrest, and being stuck in the Quantum Realm for five years, Scott has fought to bring himself home to his daughter and be the hero she believes him to be. He was ready to sacrifice time apart with her once again to keep her safe and keep Kang from escaping the Quantum Realm; thankfully, Cassie inherited his technological skills to develop a satellite to bring him home to her. The Ant-Man trilogy comes full circle in Quantumania for the way it always comes back to Scott’s desire to do right by Cassie. His greatest strength doesn’t involve separating being an Avenger from being a dad– Scott is at his best when he embraces both. Even though Ant-Man gets confused for Spider-Man (Tom Holland) by the local café owner (Ruben Rabasa), he will always be famous to his peanut.

