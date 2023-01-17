Collider can exclusively share the gorgeous ScreenX poster, as pre-sales open up for ScreenX and 4DX screenings of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The special formats allow fans to experience the Marvel Cinematic Universe like never before, bringing the audience inside the Quantumverse together with Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man and Evangeline Lilly’s Wasp.

Developed by the South Korean company CJ 4DPLEX, ScreenX is a panoramic format that projects the film in two additional screens set at 270 degrees on the side wall of theaters. So, instead of only watching the movie on the regular 16:9 screen, fans get new details of each scene through their peripheral vision. As a result, the ScreenX format is one of the most immersive ways to experience a movie. CJ 4DPLEX has also developed the 4DX sessions, where practical effects enhance the moviegoing experience. By using motion chairs, smoke effects, and even smells, the 4DX tries to stimulate the audience in unique ways.

Today, CJ 4DPLEX announced it would offer ScreenX and 4DX screenings of the next MCU movie, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. And in doing so, the company promises to turn one of Marvel Studios’ most-ambitious multiversal adventures into an unforgettable spectacle. Commenting on the announcement of the special screening, Don Savant, CEO & President, CJ 4DPLEX America, said:

We are honored to release Marvel Studios’ ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ in our immersive, premium formats ScreenX and 4DX. Thank you Marvel Studios and [director] Peyton Reed for your close collaboration and input in order to create an out of this world experience for ScreenX and 4DX audiences.”

Jongryul Kim, CEO, CJ 4DPLEX, added, “We can’t wait for fans to experience Marvel Studios and Peyton Reed’s dynamic visual effects in our premium formats. ScreenX and 4DX elevate the movie theater-going experience and simply cannot be replicated at home.”

What’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania About?

Set to kickstart Phase 5 of the MCU, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will pitch Scott Lang and Janet van Dyne against Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). While a Variant of Kang already showed up on Loki, Quantumania will focus on the version of the character who’ll become the overarching villain of the entire “Multiversal Saga.” Quantumania is also turning Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton) into the heroine Stature, Scott’s possible replacement in the MCU. Besides that, the movie marks the MCU debut of fan-favorite villain MODOK.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to release on February 17, 2023. Tickets are now available on pre-sale for ScreenX and 4DX sessions. Check out the exclusive ScreenX poster, the movie’s trailer, and the synopsis below.