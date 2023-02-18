Editor's Note: The following contains Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania spoilers.Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania marks the beginning of the MCU's Phase 5 – introducing us to the Multiverse Saga’s newest villain, Kang (Jonathan Majors) and disappointingly leaving out key Ant-Man side characters we've all come to know and love over the years. Directed by Peyton Reed, Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) and their family, including a teenage Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), take an unexpected trip to the Quantum Realm. In changing the primary setting of the previous two Ant-Man movies from San Francisco, audiences are introduced to new creatures as they try to find their way back home. However, by leaving the Bay Area for the majority of this third film, Quantumania pulls away from some familiar faces from the previous movies that were noticeably absent in the third installment.

Baskin-Robbins Always Finds Out

This isn’t to say that there aren’t moments to revisit familiar people and places from Scott’s past. Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania did have brief moments of bringing back characters from previous movies. FBI agent and magic enthusiast Jimmy Woo (Randall Park) makes a brief cameo at the beginning of the movie where Scott is recounting where his life’s at now. Introduced in Ant-Man and the Wasp, Jimmy was Scott’s parole officer while Scott was under house arrest. Though he’s gone on to work with Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) during the Westview Anomaly in WandaVision, he still finds time to return to the West Coast. In Quantumania, Scott and Jimmy are seen out having a meal together, revealing to the audience that the two are now friends.

Perhaps the aspect of Scott’s past that gets the most screen time in Ant-Man 3 is his time with Baskin-Robbins. After Scott is released from prison, the only job he could find in Ant-Man was working at the ice cream establishment. Unfortunately for him, they find out that he failed to disclose that he was an ex-con, so they had to fire him. Though he left on bad terms, at the beginning of Ant-Man 3 Scott is seen shaking hands with his former manager Dale (Gregg Turkington) as he is named “Employee of the Century.” While in the probability storm as Scott attempts to get back the core for Kang, numerous versions of Scott appear, including a version of him as a Baskin-Robbins employee. Finally, at the end of the movie, Scott swings by Baskin-Robbins to pick up a birthday cake for Cassie made for by Dale himself. It doesn’t matter where Scott goes, Baskin-Robbins will always find him.

Where Is the Rest of Scott’s Blended Family?

Though aspects of Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp make fleeting appearances in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, there are significant omissions that aren’t easy to ignore. For instance, an apparent absence to the blended Ant family in Quantumania is Scott’s ex-wife Maggie Lang, played by Judy Greer. She, along with her new husband, Jim Paxton (Bobby Cannavale), have worked hard to have a good relationship with Scott for the sake of Cassie. Despite her history with Scott, she came to his defense when the FBI came unannounced to Scott’s house. They have come a long way, and now after the Blip, it would’ve been great to see Maggie and Jim again as they attempt to co-parent a teenager with Scott. In particular, when Scott and Hope pick up Cassie from jail, it would’ve made sense to see Jim there since he is a cop. Cassie has had time with her mom in those five years before Scott escaped the Quantum Realm (thanks to a helpful rat!), to only mention Maggie in passing in Ant-Man 3 signals a change in the narrative moving forward for Ant-Man and the MCU at large. Plus, any excuse to have more Judy Greer is always a good thing.

Another major change in the Ant-Man side of the MCU as we know it is the absence of Scott’s former colleagues. If you recall, Scott and his friends, Luis (Michael Peña), Kurt (David Dastmalchian), and Dave (Tip “T.I.” Harris) started a security company called X-Con Security Consultants in order to give these ex-convicts a legal opportunity to use their skills for good. While Scott was under house arrest after breaking the Sokovia Accords during Ant-Man and the Wasp, Luis temporarily takes over and runs the business by themselves. After landing an important account, it seemed like business was going good. However, once the Blip brought everyone back, Scott turns his focus towards making up for lost time with Cassie; he even writes his own memoir, Look Out for The Little Guy. His former business and friends are never brought up again.

To be fair, there were some outside factors at play for why we wouldn’t see the full crew again. It was announced that T.I. would not be returning to Ant-Man 3 amid accusations of sexual misconduct. Even without Dave, it still allowed the opportunity to see Luis and Kurt again. Instead, neither are mentioned in Quantumania despite their presence in the previous two movies. Dastmalchian does return in the new Ant-Man movie but he voices Veb, a creature of the Quantum Realm who is obsessed with holes. Veb’s fluid allows the drinker to understand the foreign language used in the Quantum Realm. Through Veb, Dastmalchian gets to bring his comedic skills to the table in a new character. Still, it would’ve been nice to see the former Russian cybercriminal one more time.

We’ll Never Forget Luis, the Human Jukebox

The most glaring omission from the latest Ant-Man movie is Luis, who became a fan-favorite from the first movie. As Scott’s former cellmate, Luis bonded with Scott through the hardest time in his life and became friends on the outside of prison. What made Luis stand out was his unique way of storytelling, which featured a roundabout way of getting to the point. Paired with a lip sync of the characters involved and Luis’ slang, these scenes made Ant-Man and Ant-Man 2 distinct in its comedic storytelling, often resulting in the most memorable scenes of the movies. (The fact that Marvel didn’t release a promo of Luis recounting Avengers: Infinity War still feels like a missed opportunity.)

What’s disappointing about the lack of Luis and his unique style of storytelling is how this marks a seismic shift. Prior to this, the Ant-Man movies had the breathing room to have a bit more fun with its smaller stakes and more time to spend with other people in Scott’s life. Now that the goal post has been set with Kang at the end with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars (presumably), there seems to be a desire to cut down on the excess characters and places that aren’t going to matter in the grand scheme of the Multiverse Saga. By doing this, it strips the movies within the franchise of much of its personality that made it so beloved in the first place. There is room to keep comedic sensibilities while moving the MCU narrative forward, which is seen in Ant-Man 3, but the movie chooses to let go of the comedic moments that made the little guy stand out in the first place.

Ant-Man 3 does a great job of focusing on a smaller set of characters to deepen them and give Kang’s introduction the time it deserved. Kang will be a looming presence moving forward, but in his wake, Quantumania leaves behind characters we’ve come to know and a unique comedy style we’ve come to love. Even if we could’ve seen them one more time during Scott’s opening sequence, it still wouldn’t take away the sting that we couldn’t have one more Luis story to bring the Ant-Man trilogy home.

