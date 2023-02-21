Even though the Marvel Cinematic Universe exists in a different reality, there’s been ties to our world throughout the course of the franchise that make it all feel somewhat familiar. Although this certainly has led to a lot of pop culture references and celebrity cameos, many of the installments have tackled hot button political issues. Black Panther examined colonization and systematic racism, Captain America: The Winter Soldier looked at government oversight and surveillance, Iron Man 3 looked at the media’s fascination with terrorism, and even Thor: Ragnarok addressed historical imperialism. These films took their time to develop a nuanced political thesis, and unfortunately these undertones are treaded on way too lightly in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

The third film in the Ant-Man trilogy and the first film in Phase 5 of the MCU, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is already balancing a lot of story threads. The film reintroduces a united (but emotionally fractured) Lang/Pym family in the wake of the blip. Scott (Paul Rudd), Hope (Evangeline Lilly), Janet (Michelle Pfeiffer), Hank (Michael Douglas), and Cassie (Kathryn Newton) are all pulled into the Quantum Realm after an attempt to use a satellite communication sparks a connection with Kang (Jonathan Majors), who appears to be stepping into the role of the “Big Bad” for the entire Multiverse Saga.

The film is already overstuffed with exploring Kang’s motivations, flashing back to moments of Janet’s past, showing the evolution of Scott’s relationship with Cassie, and introducing the various new characters, environments, and theoretical concepts that exist in the Quantum Realm. In a film that’s so overstuffed with ideas, Peyton Reed attempts to touch on a few political topics that feel oddly interspersed and underdeveloped. It would be better to either spend more time developing these concepts or simply cutting them out; paying lip service doesn’t do anyone any favors.

'Ant-Man 3' Explores Cassie’s Activism

Early on in the film, Scott is disrupted from his book tour when he’s alerted that Cassie has been arrested. He discovers that amidst a protest against the police for disturbing homeless people (left without shelter after the clip), Cassie used one of Scott’s devices to shrink a police car. It’s also revealed that this isn’t her first time in prison, and that she’s been involved in other activist groups. Of course, we never get to see Cassie in action organizing any meetings or working in the protest. The nameless victims that the police have brutalized are never mentioned at all in the rest of the film.

Theoretically, this would have been an interesting way to connect Cassie and her father; Scott was once an imprisoned thief who had to seek out criminal jobs in order to provide for her when she was young. However, Scott immediately turns into an overprotective parent who warns his daughter to simply stay out of trouble. The signs of Scott’s checkered past are simply laughed off when he becomes a minor celebrity in the area, earning free cake at Baskin Robbins and promoting his autobiography. It’s as if all traces of the scrambling, desperate working class dad introduced in the first film have been eroded.

There’s little time spent in this Realm anyways beyond Scott’s jovial walks around the neighborhood, so it’s very hard to ground the film in any sense of reality that may lend agency to Cassie’s cause. The attempts to connect the wacky events in the Quantum Realm to anything resembling over policing just don’t work; Cassie similarly urges her father to “do something” in order to stop Kang. Perhaps the film sees stopping an outcast warrior with mystical powers as an equivalent to fighting systematic oppression under governmental control, but the meager attempts to bridge any sort of thematic connection feel particularly distasteful considering how well this was deconstructed in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Kang and Hank Have Different Ideas of Perfect Societies

Once the heroes venture off into the Quantum Realm, Janet reveals that Kang wants to create a “perfect society” where he will have jurisdiction over crafting its inhabitants in his image. Kang’s plot would ultimately create genocide on a massive level, and there’s a brief discussion about how this ties into cultural hatred. There’s even a brief hint of modern political discourse when Hank praises the “socialism” of the ants he’s discovered creating groundbreaking scientific achievements, even though he acknowledges it’s a “loaded word now.”

This is another example of when the development never goes any deeper than a few scant references. Kang’s genocide doesn’t seem to be directed at any one specific species, race, or individual. He simply seeks total domination with no regard for collateral damage. Kang holds no personal hatred for any specific individuals other than Janet, who abandoned him initially after learning of his plot. While Thanos (Josh Brolin) had a similar plan to enact massive genocide, Avengers: Infinity War at least took the time to explore how his upbringing on an overpopulated planet starved of resources drove him to consider a more balanced way of equaling things out.

Marvel has a lot of complex villains whose motivations are driven by real issues, including Black Panther’s Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) and Spider-Man: Homecoming’s Adrien Toomes (Michael Keaton). However, it also has a number of villains that are just plain evil and want to destroy the world, and that’s okay! Majors has enough charisma and presence to be threatening, but any loose ties to real systems of government and warfare are borderline disrespectful in how timid the film is to grant them with any detail. In fact, we’re not even given time to explore any cultural conflicts within the many different races of creatures and their societies down in the Quantum Realm.

The Ant-Man films are now about a celebrity family that never acknowledges its privilege; they’re happy to use their likeness for promotions, pick up free food, and take photos. The idea that Janet is doing charitable work is never explored beyond a few moments in an opening expositional montage. Perhaps a more nuanced approach would have come to the film’s advantage, but then again, maybe Marvel shouldn’t try to address the housing crisis, overpolicing, genocide, and imperialism in an Ant-Man movie.

