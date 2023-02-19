Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is so radically different from its two predecessors that it’s surprising to learn that the entire trilogy came from the same filmmaker. While both Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp were relatively low-stakes comedy capers, they each took a lighter approach to the Marvel Cinematic Universe compared to the other sub-franchises. However, the third film goes in a far more epic, action-packed style that introduces the wicked new variant of Kang (Jonathan Majors), the “big bad” that will cast a shadow over all of Phases 5 and 6 ahead of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. With epic sci-fi battles, weird exotic environments, goofy alien creatures, and themes of family and destiny, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania definitely feels like the MCU is trying to create its own version of Star Wars. While it does recreate an interesting aesthetic, it lacks the thematic depth of the galaxy far, far away.

It’s not entirely surprising that Walt Disney Pictures’ two most valuable properties are Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm, as they’re bound to promote any similarities between the two enterprises. Director Peyton Reed is himself a veteran of the Star Wars franchise, as he directed the Season 2 installments of The Mandalorian with the infamous “Frog Lady” episode “The Passenger” and the finale “The Rescue,” which notably featured the return of Mark Hamill’s likeness as a digitally de-aged Luke Skywalker. While Reed clearly knows the world, its style, and the tone of George Lucas’ space opera, he hasn’t quite mastered the same thematic richness that makes the saga more culturally defining than its iconography.

A Hive of Scum and Villainy

Remarkably, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania spends very little time in any recognizable reality. As the title suggests, Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), Hank (Michael Douglas), Janet (Michelle Pfeiffer), and Cassie (Kathryn Newton) are sucked down into the Quantum Realm early on after Kang intercepts a satellite communication attempting to reach subatomic levels. As soon as they’re separated across different landscapes, the environment immediately feels wacky, weird, and unique; the visual beauty already gives the third film an exoticism that its predecessors lacked. In fact, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania seems to be a homage to many classic sci-fi films and serials that inspired Star Wars in the first place like Fantastic Voyage, Journey to the Center of the Earth, Flash Gordon, and Buck Rogers.

Beyond simply feeling different, the film also captures a bit of the same tone as the Star Wars saga. Like many of the Star Wars films, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania opens in the middle of an action scene with a flashback to Janet escaping in an unknown location to escape some mysterious pursuers. The immediate establishment of danger feels similar to the assault on Tantive IV in A New Hope or Poe Dameron’s (Oscar Isaac) escape in The Force Awakens. Similarly, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has a lot of the same “techno mumbo jumbo” in the dialogue discussing technology and alien languages, giving the universe tactility.

Beyond the similarities between the different creatures, the introduction of new environments feels similar to the Star Wars saga in that these are just staples of the universe. Many of the new creatures and clans they meet are simply living in their homes like the Tusken Raiders of Tatooine or the Gungans of Naboo. The scene with Lord Krylar (Bill Murray) isn’t because he’s a “big bad,” but because he’s just a charismatic leader taken advantage of like Lando Calrissian (Billy Dee Williams) in The Empire Strikes Back. In order to give the ending an emotional boost, Reed replicates the theme that these different creatures should band together to confront a greater evil in Cassie’s final speech, which coincidentally is broadcast on a very Star Wars-esque hologram.

'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Lacks Depth

While it's nice to see the MCU embracing the Star Wars influences, it doesn’t acknowledge the saga’s multilayered themes that derive from Joseph Campbell’s The Hero With a Thousand Faces. Scott doesn’t have a true “hero’s journey” like Luke because he never loses a mentor or evolves during his adventure. Instead, Scott is still the same smiling, goofy guy in the beginning that he is at the end. Similarly, the themes of family never go beyond the Lang and Van Dyne families risking everything for each other. They don’t ever have to “redeem” anyone, or cross into the darkness out of vengeance or lust. This would have come to the film’s benefit, as Janet’s history in the Quantum Realm includes some secrets that she’s buried.

While Kang has a sweeping robe and force choke that makes him look like a Sith Lord, his plan isn’t as complex. He’s not someone like Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) who spends years calculating a political takeover that slowly gets people to embrace fascism, nor does he have the same broken spirit that made Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) so tragic. Kang is simply a bad guy obsessed with power who wants to dominate the universe, and despite Majors’ presence as an actor, he doesn’t unlock the banality of evil.

This isn’t entirely surprising considering Reed’s history with the Star Wars franchise. His episodes of The Mandalorian might be filled with cool imagery and battle scenes, but they’re surface-level readings of the saga. “The Passenger” is simply a fun little micro-adventure about one creature in which everything is resolved neatly and without consequence. More egregiously, Luke’s appearance in “The Rescue” betrays his evolution of character as he seems to be nothing but the same cold-hearted warrior he was at the beginning of Return of the Jedi, which doesn’t echo his reflection or rejection of violence. It feels like a half-hearted attempt to return to a “cool Luke” unlike the complex, flawed, and interesting character in The Last Jedi.

The Star Wars saga has been pillaged of its iconography by many franchises, and it’s generally to their benefit. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania definitely benefits from being a propulsive sci-fi adventure with meticulous detail paid to create a totally distinct world filled with exciting locations and cultures. However, it doesn’t get any deeper than simply reiterating truisms. Like many Star Wars imitators, it will likely be enjoyed and then completely forgotten.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is playing in theaters now.

