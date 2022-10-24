Marvel Studios has unveiled the full synopsis for the first film in their feverishly anticipated Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, following the release of the teaser trailer and poster for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

The movie will see super-hero couple Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) reprise their roles as Ant-Man and the Wasp. They are joined by Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer, who return as Hope's parents, Hank Pym and Janet van Dyne. Kathryn Newton joins the cast as Cassie Lang, the daughter of Scott, while Jonathan Majors returns to the MCU as Kang the Conqueror, having debuted as He Who Remains in the Season 1 finale of the Disney+ series, Loki. Peyton Reed returns to the series for the third time, completing his trilogy and becoming just the second director to helm a full trilogy of movies, following Jon Watts and his work on the Spider-Man series.

According to the new synopsis, the family sees themselves forced into the Quantum Realm, which has featured heavily in recent Marvel films like Ant-Man & The Wasp and Avengers: Endgame, and confronting new enemies and strange creatures as they navigate their way around a whole new universe, while dealing with the threat of Kang the Conquero. The film presents the first proper look at Kang, the super-villain who can exist across the multiverse in different variants. Regardless of how his character ends up in this particular film, we already know this won't be the last we see of him as he is scheduled to be the primary antagonist in the fifth Avengers movie, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Image via Marvel Studios

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters on February 17, 2023. Check out the full synopsis below:

In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope’s parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang. Director Peyton Reed returns to direct the film; Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard produce.

The teaser trailer, which was also released today, can be seen here: