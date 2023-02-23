Editor's Note: The following includes Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania spoilers.

Nobody has enough time. Whether rich or poor, the one thing unifying all human beings across the planet is that none of us have as much time as we want. The finite nature of existence weighs on our bodies like an anchor. We cannot avoid this problem, there is no way to escape the dreadful realization that time is something beyond our control. Luckily, one of the amazing things about art is how it provides an outlet to explore ideas or concepts we either can’t or even shouldn’t do. So it is with the modern burst of movies dealing with time travel or altering the past. On the surface, it may seem like these films are part of a cynical trend to expand the lifespan of big franchises and, to a degree, some of them are. But others reflect much deeper existential dreads hanging over our heads every day. These movies can reflect how little time any of us really have.

The Cynical Underpinnings of the Time Travel Movie Resurgence

“I can give you the one thing you don’t have…time.” So beckons Kang (Jonathan Majors) to Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) in the biggest trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the first major blockbuster of 2023. Amusingly, this trailer is actually a bit misleading about the film it’s promoting, since it’s Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) whom Kang teases with the promise of more time in exchange for aid (when it comes to Lang, Kang just torments his daughter until this former burglar helps him on a task). However, even if it’s edited to distract the viewer, the Quantumania trailer shows just how prominent time-altering storylines or movies dealing with the finite nature of existence have become in the modern pop culture landscape.

In the last few years, big blockbusters have become enamored with the idea of moving around in time, particularly through projects like Tenet, The Adam Project, and The Tomorrow War. Even Pixar's animated Lightyear was a movie that fiddled around with time. Smaller films, meanwhile, have also made use of stories where people voyage to the past, like Last Night in Soho while the 2022 indie sensation Everything Everywhere All at Once journeyed across multiple universes and points of time in its wacky story. Of course, it also has to be said that 2019’s Avengers: Endgame and its “time heist” undoubtedly informed pop culture’s love for these kinds of yarns. Stories about people going to the past or interacting with yesteryear are incredibly hot right now.

On a cynical level, the bigger blockbusters that are enamored with time travel and going to the past are, more than anything else, just a byproduct of how Hollywood is driven by nostalgia. The 1980s is a critical era for modern pop culture to emulate and that decade was packed with memorable time travel films, like Back to the Future or the first Bill & Ted installment. Projects like The Tomorrow War or The Adam Project are keen on emulating what worked in the past and that means an unimaginative rehash of time travel movie cliché’s. Plus, referencing the concept of “time” and “timelines” in projects like Quantumania allows modern blockbusters to reassure audiences that they will keep getting bigger and bigger. It’s not enough to blow up cities anymore, a linear path of time now needs to be in jeopardy to make these projects convincingly high-stakes to moviegoers. It’s all a ploy to prolong the lifespan of big-budget tentpoles, rather than a way of reflecting the psyches of moviegoers.

Why Do We Love Time Travel Movies?

Thanks to the modern world of technology, we can be more connected to the past than ever before. So many records from the 1940s, previously only accessible in one record store across town, are now at your fingertips on Spotify. Footage of the 1920s that was thought to be lost is now just another YouTube video. It’s not like all modern advances in technology make the past more accessible (just ask Netflix and its lack of movies released before 1992), but we do have more control over making sure aspects of yesteryear don’t vanish from consciousness.

We can’t literally time travel to the past, but these technological marvels do allow us to be so in touch with aspects of the past that it was inevitable movies would grow a new fondness for stories about people traveling to earlier decades. More important, though, is how technology makes the finite nature of existence more apparent than ever to people on an everyday basis. One touch of a button and you can be transported to endless articles about the horrors of climate change, how it’ll impact our planet, and the ways we could have curbed it in the past. That’s not even the only hot-button issue affecting our planet and everyday lives that you can be conscious of through modern technology.

These elements make one element clearer than ever: we’re all going to die someday. This grim outcome and the real-world circumstances informing that inevitability aren’t just limited to links shared on social media. Projects like The Tomorrow War even reference climate change as key parts of their plot. The brutal realities of existence are so inevitable and omnipresent that even Chris Pratt movies where he fights aliens can’t ignore them anymore. It’s only natural that modern stories about time travel would lean on this wish-fulfillment fantasy of being able to use fantastical technology to solve problems overwhelming our world.

Some modern time travel movies go even further than this by using staples of time travel stories to suggest that not even the technology that gave Marty McFly such incredible adventures can deter the horrors mankind is capable of. See You Yesterday is a great example of this, being a movie about a Black teenager named C.J. Walker (Eden Duncan-Smith) who tries to use her time travel technology to thwart her older brother, Calvin (Brian "Stro" Bradley), from being murdered by the police. The feature concludes on an open-ended note, with C.J. once again going back in time to try and save Calvin, with the viewer never seeing the results of these efforts. The suggestion here is that not even the miracles of time travel can save her brother from the systemic and rampant horrors of race-based police brutality.

While many modern time travel movies reference real-world horrors in their stories, See You Yesterday is one of the few to eschew wish-fulfillment fantasies of solving those problems in favor of reinforcing the gravity of those horrors.

Time Travel Movies Are Here to Stay

Time travel stories have always been popular in movies, but they’ve taken on extra resonance in the modern world mostly thanks to an increased recognition of all the horrific problems plaguing our planet. Systemic racism, climate change, financial inequality, these are just a few of the countless urgent problems affecting our planet. We can easily find stories about them online, but handy solutions to those woes, those are harder to come by. Time travel films allow us to imagine scenarios where we can salvage the world and especially the people we love. All the factors that are so beyond our control in everyday life can finally bend to our will.

Because these problems aren’t going to vanish anytime soon (and the consequences of grave issues like climate change only get more obvious by the day), it’s doubtful time travel movies will also be petering out. They’re clearly striking a chord with moviegoers as a way of processing the modern world, while studio executives love them because titles like Quantumania and The Flash can instill new stakes into long-running franchises. If we’re going to keep getting these titles, hopefully more of them take a cue from Everything Everywhere all at Once, which uses the prospect of hopping around time not to give characters extravagant riches or inspire mid-credits teases. Instead, this feature uses multiverse shenanigans to recognize the horrors of the world but also encourage its characters and the audience to inject more kindness into their everyday lives. Mere kindness won’t solve larger issues like climate change or systemic intolerance, but maybe it can make our world a bit more bearable.

Nobody has enough time, after all. We might as well use the time we have to share love, not despair.