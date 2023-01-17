Tickets for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania are officially on sale as anticipation for the new movie builds up. With the release less than six weeks away, fans can start planning to enjoy the fun experience on the big screens as they grab their tickets.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania topliners Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly made the announcement, addressing Marvel fans in a Fandango video, advertising the movie ahead of its February 17 release. Along with the ticket sale, Fandango will be giving fans who purchase tickets between January 16 and February 2 a chance to win one of 10 exclusive posters for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

Asides from the media buzz around the upcoming movie, fans are excited to see Scott Lang in a different light. Ant-Man has always been on a more fun and comedic side of things in the Marvel Cinematic Universe compared to the other heroes in their standalone movies, but with the introduction of Kang The Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) there is a promise of an action-packed, consequence driven plot. Marvel boss Kevin Feige revealed that Marvel decided to kick off Phase Five with Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania because Ant-Man has earned the position. Feige expressed that they did not want him to simply be the back-up or the comic relief.

Image via Marvel Studios

Despite the changes expected from Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania compared to the first two installments, it seems Marvel still stuck to the values that make Scott Lang who he is. From the little bits shown in the released trailers, Lang still remains a man who lives for his daughter, Cassie, and in this installment of the Ant-Man franchise, Lang is fighting to get back the time he lost with his daughter after the events of the Avengers: Endgame. Also, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is still based on Lang's expertise as a thief, following the theme of the first two movies as Kang The Conqueror is seen in trailers asking Lang to get him something in return for the time he lost with his daughter.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania will premiere on February 17. Check out the trailer below: