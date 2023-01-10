A new trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is here, revealing new secrets about the highly-anticipated threequel. As expected, the trailer is focused on Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror, the new overarching villain of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And thanks to the new footage, we know why Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) decides to work with Kang. As if that wasn’t enough, Marvel Studios has also confirmed rumors, revealed the design of a fan-favorite villain, and even teased how Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania fits with the Multiverse theme of the MCU. So, it’s time to break down everything we learned from the new trailer.

RELATED: ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Trailer Breakdown: All Hail Kang!

Quantumania Is About Lost Time

Image via Marvel

The first trailer of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania teased how Scott would agree to work for Kang to save his daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton). While that’s already motivation enough, the new trailer reveals how the stakes are actually higher than we first imagined. It seems like Kang doesn’t use a stick to enlist Scott but a carrot. That’s because Kang is a master of timeline manipulation, and he tells Scott he can give him his lost time back.

The first Ant-Man movie shows how Scott ended up in prison for four years. That’s a long time to stay away from the people you love, but it wouldn’t be the last time Scott was split from his daughter. In Avengers: Endgame, we learn that Scott got trapped in the Quantum Realm after Thanos’ (Josh Brolin) snap, missing five more years of his daughter’s life. Scott spent nine years away from his daughter, so it’s easy to understand why he decides to help Kang in exchange for a second chance.

Image via Marvel

The new trailer also confirms Cassie somehow followed her father’s criminal footsteps. That will surely weigh in Scott’s decision to help Kang, as he most certainly feels responsible for not guiding Cassie during his absence.

The Rise of the Kang Dynasty

Image via Marvel

The new Quantumania trailer also underlines how the next Ant-Man and the Wasp movie will see the rise of the Kang Dynasty. It’s worth noting that Kang Dynasty is the title of the fifth Avengers movie, set to premiere on May 2, 2025. As such, Quantumania will put Kang at the center of the spotlight, showcasing his comic-accurate looks and powers.

Image via Marvel

And speaking of powers, the new trailer proves Kang is much more than an evil mastermind, as he can go toe to toe with the Avengers. Kang is originally from the 31st century and packs powerful weapons from the future. That might be the origin of his laser blasts in the MCU.

Image via Marvel

The new trailer also shows us new footage of Kang’s citadel and his army. Kang couldn’t become the next Avenger foe if he didn’t have the resources to fight an army of superheroes. So, it’s exciting to see how much power he already has in the Quantum Realm.

Ant-Man in the Multiverse of Madness

Image via Marvel

Due to Kang’s ability to manipulate the timeline, Scott will get ensnared in the madness of the Multiverse in new and exciting ways. Even if Spider-Man: No Way Home, Loki, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness already featured multiple Variants of the same character, Quantumania’s latest trailer shows Scott splitting himself into two versions of himself instantly.

Image via Marvel

We still don’t know how Scott will be able to split the timeline and make copies of himself, but the trailer already teases he’ll do this a few thousand times. There will be so many Variants of Scott in the upcoming movie that they’ll look like an ant swarm.

All Hail MODOK

Image via Marvel

The new trailer also gives us the first MCU look at MODOK, aka the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing. Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby for 1967’s Tales of Suspense #93, this fan-favorite villain is basically a gigantic head with tiny limbs floating around in a hovering throne. The first footage of MODOK proves Marvel Studios decided to stick with the villain’s absurd design, and we just love it!

It’s worth remembering that in the comic books, MODOK is the technologically-enhanced leader of the A.I.M. enterprise, the same company that tormented Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) in Iron Man 3. In the MCU, A.I.M. was actually founded by Aldrich Killian (Guy Pearce), so maybe MODOK is getting a brand-new origin story for Quantumania.

Image via Marvel

In the MCU, MODOK will also show up with battle armor that mimics his classic comic-book design. And since he’s ready to battle, the villain should still possess telekinetic powers, making him a formidable enemy.

Is Ant-Man Dying?

Image via Marvel

The new trailer reveals a lot of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. It explains Scott’s motivation, reveals Kang will betray Ant-Man once the hero helped him, and that this treason will put the two into a colliding course. The new trailer also shows how Kang will wipe the floor with Scott, potentially killing the Avenger. One specific scene tells us that Scott is not playing to win in the threequel. In fact, it seems like Scott understands his limitations and will pour all his energies into ensuring they both lose. As much as it’s sad to admit, that sounds a lot like another funeral in the MCU. And with Cassie becoming the heroine Stature for the threequel, that would be an emotional way to pass the baton to a new generation.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania premieres in theaters on February 17.