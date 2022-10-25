Marvel Studios has finally unleashed the first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the movie that will kickstart Phase 5 in theaters and reveal how Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror will become the franchise’s next overarching villain. As expected, the movie brings back Evangeline Lilly as Hope Van Dyne/The Wasp, Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, and Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne. It also gives us the best look yet at Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang, Scott’s daughter, destined to become the superhero Stature. So, now that the trailer is available, it is time to break it down frame by frame to uncover the secrets of the highly-anticipated MCU movie.

A Humble New York Life

Despite having helped to save the world a couple of times now, Scott still leads a humble life in New York. He strolls down the streets in his usual clothes, and people ask him for autographs. Unfortunately, this means that the Avenger is still broke and mostly anonymous, just like he was in Avengers: Endgame when Smart Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) tried to convince some kids to take a picture with Ant-Man for pity. Later in the trailer, Scott will even be mistaken for Spider-Man, which shows how the world ignores his feats and has indeed forgotten Peter Parker (Tom Holland) after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Employee of the Month

Being an Avenger comes with its perks, though, as Scott gets crowned “Employee of the Century” at Baskin-Robbins, the ice cream parlor where he tried to get a job after getting out of jail. In the first Ant-Man, Scott is fired after the store manager discovers his criminal record, but it looks like all is forgiven. Maybe Scott might even get a lifelong supply of Mango Fruit Blast.

Hope Gets Recognized

Scott and Hope are also attending a fancy gala event in the trailer. However, that doesn’t look like it’s related to their superhero career. The event is for a General Science Award, which means Hope is probably the one who got invited. Also, it’s incredible that the Marvel Cinematic Universe greatly values its scientists. Take note, every country in the world!

Cassie the Genius

The new trailer shows how Cassie is a genius engineer capable of building wondrous gadgets. She’s also determined to follow the family’s tradition by exploring the Quantum Realm. Scott lost five years of Cassie’s life after getting stuck in the Quantum Realm until the events of Endgame, and it will be interesting to know how their relationship develops.

Quantum Beacon

In the trailer, Cassie has built a Quantum Beacon, an antenna capable of sending signals to the Quantum Realm so that submolecular beings can ask for the heroes' help. It sounds like a good idea on paper, as Ant-Man and the Wasp are used to venturing into this weird dimension, and a device that can help them communicate with the Quantum Realm is handy, to say the least. However, not everyone is happy about Cassie’s invention.

Janet Predicts Trouble

Janet spent decades inside the Quantum Realm, so when she says Cassie’s invention is terrible news, everyone should just believe her. Janet is afraid the signal might reach an unknown threat that inhabits the Quantum Realm, which means Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will reveal more of what happened with the original Wasp. Considering that the movie’s main villain is Kang, maybe Janet helped him build the weapons he needs for his time invasion once Avengers: The Kang Dynasty hits theaters. Janet is immediately proved right, became Cassie’s device will suck the entire family into the Quantum Realm and split them into two groups.

Father-Daughter Time

While they are split up, it looks like Scott and Cassie will have some time alone while exploring the weird and fragmented landscape of the Quantum Realm. Unfortunately, the Quantum Realm doesn’t look much different than alien planets, but hopefully, we'll get to see more exciting corners of this alternate dimension.

Who Are These Guys?

While the Quantum Realm looks somewhat generic, it has its own cast of colorful characters. We still don't know who that robot might be, but since the Microverse has a long tradition of building androids, it could be a wild redesign of Microtron or Biotron. We'll probably only find out next February when the movie hits theaters.

Janet the Guide

While Scott and Cassie will find some unwanted company, Hope and Hank will be guided by Janet through the Microverse. Since Janet spent decades there, she knows every prominent location of the Quantum Realm, and the fact she feels like they need to hide doesn't look good for the team.

Hey Kang, What Ya Doing?

We get a quick frame of Kang the Conqueror sporting his comic-accurate costume and powering up a weird-looking machine. We don’t know what this machine is for, but it’s probably related to Kang’s plan to conquer the whole Multiverse by assaulting time.

Is That a Connection to Shang-Chi?

Kang has also built an entire city inside the Microverse. It’s curious to notice the ring motif of the city, as every structure seems to use the shape. Could this be connected to the Shang-Chi’s (Simu Liu) Ten Rings? We know the Ten Rings don’t come from Earth, space, or mystical history. So, could they come from the Microverse?

Kang's Army

Kang not only has a city to rule but he’s also gathered an army to help him become the Conqueror of the MCU. Every hero needs a faceless crowd to fight in the final battle of a movie, and it looks like we are about to meet the henchpeople that’ll become the punching bag for the rest of the “Multiverse Saga.”

Who Is Bill Murray Playing?

We’ve also got a peek at Bill Murray’s mysterious role in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. We don’t know who Murray will play in the movie, but we did feel the absence of MODOK, a fan-favorite villain also set to show up in the threequel. So, could Murray be playing the human who’ll become MODOK? Only time will tell.

Will Ant-Man Survive His Battle Against Kang?

As expected, Ant-Man will have to suit up and fight Kang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. However, since we know Kang will remain the MCU big baddie for a few years, we are curious to see how their fight ends. Will Kang win and kill Scott? Is that going to lead his daughter to take his place? Or maybe Scott agrees to help Kang to get his family safely back to Earth? Fortunately, this doesn’t seem like a conflict Marvel Studios can punch through, so we might get an unexpected ending for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

It's Stature!

The trailer also gives us the best look yet at Cassie in her Stature uniform. The movie’s poster had already teased what Stature looks like in the MCU, but seeing her in action is fantastic.

Kang From the Comics

Majors showed up as Kang for Loki, when he played a Variant of the character known as “He Who Remains.” That version of Kang was a pacifist determined to stop his other versions from conquering the Multiverse. However, in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, we’ll see Kang the Conqueror with a look taken straight from the comic books.

Our New Primary Villain

Majors got a facial scar to differentiate the Conqueror from He Who Remains. However, the new trailer of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania also underlines how the star took a different approach to the character. The new Kang is cold, calm, and terrifying. It seems like a worthy successor to Thanos (Josh Brolin), and we can’t wait for this Kang to begin tormenting the entire MCU.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania premieres in theaters on February 17. Check out the movie's trailer and synopsis below.