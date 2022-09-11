As the first movie of Phase Five, it's clear from the trailer that Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) has come a long way. From an ex-con and Baskin-Robbins employee, to a newbie superhero, to an Avenger, Scott Lang is a new man. At the D23 Expo this weekend, Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, and Jonathan Majors arrived on stage at the Anaheim Convention Center to tease us about Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Rudd explained that this movie is "bananas" and unlike anything we've seen so far from the first two movies. He also pointed out that Jonathan Majors' Kang throws the whole movie into new territory.

With that in mind, Marvel gave the D23 audience an exclusive trailer that offers a first look at Quantumania. The trailer opens with Scott, Hope (Lilly), and Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton) in a car together. When Hope turns on the radio, it is actually Scott's own audiobook playing in the car instead, talking about the time heist and how a mistake turned Scott into a baby. It's pretty obvious that Scott's been listening to his own book, titled Look Out For the Little Guy, and Hope and Cassie correctly shame him for it.

But Scott has turned over a new leaf. He's an Avenger now. We already know that Ant-Man has weirdly made a pretty big impact on pop culture in the MCU. We saw him appear in Rogers the Musical, implying that Ant-Man was around during the Battle of New York. As a new celebrity, he enjoys some comforts of fame, including being awarded Employee of the Century by Baskin-Robbins — although the odd person still confuses him with Spider-Man. We see a shot of him enjoying coffee with Randall Park's Jimmy Woo, who was Scott's parole officer in the previous films.

Despite all of this, there are still some problems at home. We see Scott and Hope posting bail for Cassie, who has been locked up for an undisclosed reason. Like father, like daughter? But Cassie seems to have a good rapport with the Pym-Van Dyne family. She calls Hank (Michael Douglas) and Janet (Michelle Pfeiffer) family and seems to also be interested in the same type of studies into the Quantum Realm. During the five-year gap, she studied up on the Quantum Realm and built a sort of walkie-talkie that projects into the realm and also receives messages.

As impressed as the family is, Janet is shocked. It's a two-way communication? She quickly demands that Cassie turn it off, but it's too late. Something on the other side activates the device and the whole family – Scott, Cassie, Hope, Janet, and Hank – is sucked into the Quantum Realm. There, we see the scope and wonder of the realm and also meet Bill Murray's character, who seems to have a soft spot for Janet (much to Hank's chagrin).

It might be a brand-new place to explore, but it quickly becomes apparent that there is an insidious force. We cut to a scene between Kang (Majors) and Scott. Scott and Cassie are captured in separate holding cells when a darkly-clad Kang steps into frame. Scott touts that he is an Avenger, but this captures Kang's interest more than incites any fear. He recalls that he knows Scott, saying, "I've killed you before." While this confuses Scott, we understand from Loki and the He Who Remains Character that Kang has communicated with all the other versions of himself in the multiverse. So, there is a multiverse where Kang kills Scott.

But, he's not interested in killing him just yet. He is here to enlist Scott's help as a thief. Someone has stolen something from him and he wants it back. However, this is no quick heist job and Scott has no interest in helping Kang. In response, Kang grabs Scott by the throat and slams him into the wall. While the scene is short, it's clear that Kang is a formidable foe and this is just through a single conversation with him. If this is just the beginning of his presence in the MCU, then maybe our heroes should be worried.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will premiere in theaters February 17, 2023.

