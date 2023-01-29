As fans gear up with hype and anticipation for the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, a brand-new teaser for the upcoming film has been revealed, which showcases an epic showdown between the titular heroes and Kang the Conqueror.

While the latest sneak peek at the upcoming film didn't reveal any additional plot details, it does showcase new footage of the Quantum Realm, which the characters will explore alongside an aerial battle of epic proportions. However, the most significant new footage features Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) calling for Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) as the two gear up for a fight that will likely keep fans on the edge of their seats.

Given the footage provided, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania appears to be a giant leap compared to the first two installments of the trilogy, with, according to previous reports, director Peyton Reed promising a larger sense of scale for the upcoming sequel. "People felt like, Oh, these are fun little palate cleansers after a gigantic Avengers movie. For this third one, I said, 'I don't want to be the palate cleanser anymore. I want to be the big Avengers movie," he said.

Image via Marvel Studios

RELATED: New 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Teaser Showcases Kang’s Brutal Reign

The leap in scale is further added with the cinematic debut of Kang the Conqueror, who first appeared during the season finale of Loki, which teased him as the next significant threat to the Marvel Cinematic Universe following the defeat of Thanos in Avengers: Endgame. "In the comics, Kang has dominion over time, he's a time traveler. His situation is a little bit different in this movie, which I won't spoil for you, but he's someone who, [while] we live very linear lives, from childhood to death, Kang doesn't exist that way," Reed further added.

Following the release of the latest Ant-Man flick next month, other films from the MCU that will debut later this year include Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in May, which will serve as the final outing of the beloved team, and The Marvels in July, which features the team-up of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Alongside Marvel Studios' annual cinematic slate, its expansion in the realm of television will continue with the release of Secret Invasion, the second season of Loki, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, and Ironheart, following her debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania debuts exclusively in theaters on February 17. Check out the brand-new teaser for the upcoming Marvel film below.