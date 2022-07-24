The Marvel Studios panel at Hall H was full of new information at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con. Kevin Feige brought fans the foreseeable end of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 4, and with it an entirely new slate of projects to look forward to. Between all of the feature film additions and original series that will be hitting Disney+, Collider is breaking it down for fans to easily absorb after all that mania. Speaking of, during the panel Feige revealed that Phase 5 will kick off in 2023 with Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, and Collider was there to get an exclusive look at the official trailer.

The Ant-Man threequel was declared the first of the MCU's Phase 5, which now falls under the title The Multiverse Saga along with Phases 4 and 6, at SDCC. Last year director Peyton Reed announced on Twitter that filming wrapped on Ant-Man's (Paul Rudd) third installment, and on July 23 the first trailer was released to attendees of Hall H. In the trailer, Quantumania picks up in the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame with a book tour for Scott Lang's autobiography "Look Out for The Little Guy." While his crowds of fans are enthralled by the superhero's heroic accounts, back at home Lang's life isn't quite as glamorous as he'd like the public eye to think. In her MCU debut, Kathryn Newton's Cassie Lang seems to be having trouble at school and with the law - like father, like daughter. Likewise, Lang's relationship with Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) is looking a little rocky, and the pressure is compounded by her parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer).

Quantumania will give fans a glimpse into the time Lang spent stuck in the Quantum Realm following the Snap, as well as how he coped with his return to a changed world. Having missed five formative years of his daughter's life took a toll on both of them, on everyone, and Quantumania will see Lang grappling with his Ant-Man responsibilities, as well as his responsibilities to Cassie, Hope and his family. Unfortunately, the trailer takes a turn when Scott hears the voice of Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) saying, "You're an interesting man, Scott Lang. You've lost a lot of time, but time, it isn't what you think. It's not a straight line."

Image via Marvel

Back in Pym's lab an experiment sends the group hurtling back into the Quantum Realm, though Scott tries his best to keep Cassie from being pulled in. The bulk of the film will take place within the dimension and will see them battling Quantum creatures, a run-in with Bill Murray and addressing some of the tension that has been lingering between them all. In the trailer, it's at this point that Kang's voice returns saying, "When you can see time the way I do, you can see everything. Everything you're holding onto, everything you call life — I know how it ends." Kang's first MCU feature film appearance sees him standing before Scott Lang, who declares himself an Avenger in the face of this unknown enemy. Coolly, Kang replies, "You're an Avenger? Have I killed you before?"

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania will premiere in theaters on February 17, 2023, ahead of the third and final Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 on May 5 and Captain Marvel's sequel The Marvels on July 28, 2023.