It was a long wait, but worth it just to see Jonathan Majors return as Kang the Conquerer.

As the Ant-Man official Twitter account teased earlier this week, Marvel fans could look forward to big news coming from their tiniest superhero, and now we know why: The first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is finally here! The new installment in the Ant-Man saga is highly anticipated by fans, since it kicks off Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and brings back Jonathan Majors (Loki) as super-villain Kang.

The first trailer had already been unveiled to a lucky few back in July at San Diego Comic-Con. Since no one could film and the footage wasn’t made available immediately after it was screened to the SDCC audience, we’ve had to bear with Marvel and rely on descriptions to imagine the sorts of things that got revealed. But now it’s 100% out of the bag: Bill Murray is now MCU canon!

The trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania reveals that the third adventure of Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) will probably be the one with the most ground to cover: From Scott’s time in the Quantum realm during Thanos times, to his daughter’s rebellious phase, Scott’s autobiography, and the introduction of the one who’s gearing up to become Phase Five’s big bad. Not to mention, of course, first and second generations of Ant-Men and Wasps getting sucked into the quantum realm once again.

This is a great change of pace for Ant-Man, since the two previous entries were practically seen as standalone movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with events that move the general plot forward happening in other superheroes’ movies. This has been, of course, acknowledged several times, with Lang often mentioning that he’s the superhero that no one remembers. It looks like this is about to change.

Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has a lot of expectations to meet, since fans agree that Phase Four lacked focus and most entries – including movies, TV series, and specials – didn’t seem connected at all. The “Marvel formula” for making movies was also acknowledged as a problem in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, which might signal that mega-producer Kevin Feige is looking to make this new batch of movies and series feel and look more distinct.

Peyton Reed (Yes Man) sits in the director’s chair one more time to direct Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and the screenplay is written by Emmy winner Jeff Loveness (Rick and Morty). The cast also features Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kathryn Newton, and Randall Park.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania premieres in theaters on February 17.

