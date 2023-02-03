It won't be too long before audiences enter the Quantum Realm with the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in a couple of weeks. As the film continues gearing up for its February 17 debut, a brand-new teaser showcases an epic showdown with the next big threat of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The trailer teases some new footage from the upcoming Marvel Studios film, such as Kang the Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors, as he fights off Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) in a race against time across the Quantum Realm. "He's a monster who thinks he's a god," says Janet van Dyne, played by Michelle Pfeiffer, who perfectly summarizes the character as the trailer showcases additional action footage of his brutal reign while also teasing a plot line of him holding Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton) hostage.

Like previous trailers, the latest sneak peek of the newest Marvel film effectively showcases plenty of the traditional jaw-dropping action that will likely rush fans to see the movie on the biggest screen they can find. While it doesn't offer any additional plot details, it does tease more of Majors' talented performance as Kang, which could serve as the biggest highlight of the film for audiences looking to see the titular heroes wrapped up in a larger story.

Image via Marvel

RELATED: Win Free Tickets to Our Early IMAX Screening of 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'

What's Next for Kang and the MCU?

After a brief television appearance during the season finale of Loki, Kang the Conqueror is already shaping up to be the next overarching villain of the MCU, potentially topping Thanos as the most dangerous character in the franchise. With Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania kicking off Phase Five, Kang's reign across the MCU is only beginning, with the character set to appear in both Avengers: Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. With the Multiverse Saga, still in its early stages, finally beginning to gear up, fans have much to look forward to as the MCU expands to new territories.

Alongside the highly anticipated release of the newest Ant-Man movie, Marvel's Phase Five continues this year with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in May and The Marvels in July. The franchise's expansion in the realm of television will make big waves this year as well, with several significant projects slated for releases, such as Secret Invasion, Ironheart, Echo, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, and Daredevil: Born Again.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania releases exclusively in theaters on February 17. Check out the brand-new trailer for the upcoming Marvel film below.