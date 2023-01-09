Marvel have unveiled a short tease of the latest trailer for their upcoming movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania ahead of its official launch this evening during the College Football Playoff National Championship. The movie will kick-off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe when it opens in February, introducing the world properly to Jonathan Majors' new super-villain, Kang the Conqueror, who is set to dominate the MCU for the next three years.

The promotional tweet for the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania teaser reads, "TONIGHT. Tune into the College Football Playoff National Championship at 7:30 PM ET for an exclusive look at Marvel Studios' #AntManAndTheWasp: Quantumania only on @espn."With the film only five weeks from release, the hype campaign for the latest installment of the Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly-led franchise, which also features Kathryn Newton, Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer, is about to truly crank up.

Speaking previously to Nerdbunker, director Peyton Reed said the creative team behind the movie wanted to take on the responsibility of introducing one of Marvel's most legendary villains, while giving his characters the chance to face a foe on a different playing field to that which they were previously accustomed.

“We wanted the responsibility. We wanted to put Ant-Man and the Wasp against one of the big great villains in the Marvel Comics universe. I loved Kang as a kid, and to get to create him, and figure out who he is in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, that’s always a fun thing, taking these characters that people have a relationship with in the comics and figuring out sort of what that is in the movie universe. Because they are two very different things.”

Image via Marvel Studio

Reed had previously stated that he wanted Ant-Man to be taken seriously as a character, noting that the time had come for a change in the MCU and that the change would kick off with Quantumania. Reed admitted he was tired of hearing the Ant-Man movies described as 'palate cleansers' for bigger Avengers movies, and that he wanted this one to be his own Avengers movie, which led the team to bring in Kang as the villain:

For this third one, I said, 'I don't want to be the palate cleanser anymore. I want to be the big Avengers movie. I grew up a real Marvel comics nerd, and there are a handful of antagonists in the Marvel comics universe who are all-timers. Loki, obviously. Doctor Doom from the Fantastic Four. And Kang the Conqueror. In conversations with Kevin Feige and Marvel, it was like, I want to put Ant-Man and Wasp up against a really formidable villain in this movie, and so we're doing Kang the Conqueror.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters on February 17. Check out the teaser below.