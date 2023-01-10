Marvel Studios has released a new Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer that teases the dangers that Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and The Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) will face in the Quantum Realm. The trailer also features new scenes from Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror, the big baddie of Marvel Cinematic Universe’s “Multiversal Saga.”

In Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Scott Lang gets involved with the Kang after his daughter, Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), creates a Quantum Beacon and inadvertently contacts the villain. Kang is trapped in the Quantum Realm and needs Scott’s help to get free and wreak havoc in the Multiverse. So, Scott must use his Ant-Man expertise to save his daughter. It's still too soon to say for sure, but maybe Scott helping Kang is what will lead to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, the next major crossover event of the MCU.

The new trailer shows new corners of the Quantum Realm, teasing the wonders hidden in the subatomic dimension where the heroes will get lost. Since the MCU is exploring a realm that looks nothing like the real world, they are free to let imagination run wild and create all sorts of impossible places and curious characters. The Quantum Realm should become its own character in Quantumania, and we can't wait to unveil its secrets.

Cassie won’t be just a damsel in distress for the sequel, though, and Quantumania will see Scott’s daughter becoming the Young Avengers heroine Stature. The new trailer gives us more details about the young woman's superhero transformation, as we get to watch Stature in action, taking down bad guys. Phase 4 of the MCU was all about a younger generation taking up the legacy of older heroes, and it seems like after Quantumania, Cassie will be ready to become the official Ant-People of the new iteration of the Avengers.

Besides that, Kang is not the only villain of Quantumania, which also brings MODOK to the MCU. Also known as Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing, the fan-favorite villain is the technologically-enhanced leader of the A.I.M. enterprise, with a brain so big that he turned into a giant head with tiny limbs.

Who Else Is Involved in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?

Quantumania cast will also bring back Michael Douglas as Hank Pym and Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne. In addition, Bill Murray also suggested he has a cameo in the movie, although we still don’t know who the Hollywood legend might be playing. Peyton Reed is directing Quantumania from a script by Jeff Loveness (Rick and Morty).

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the first movie in the MCU’s Phase 5. The sequel wrapped production last year and is now set to release on February 17, 2023. Check out the new trailer and official synopsis below: