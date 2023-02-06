We’re at no shortage of images, teasers, and trailers for the upcoming third film in the Ant-Man franchise, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and today the team is at it again, bringing an all-new featurette to the front. The latest bit to come from the quantum realm is centered around Marvel’s newest big-bad—Kang the Conqueror. Played by Lovecraft Country and Devotion star Jonathan Majors, the villain will be the first major evil player that Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man aka Scott Lang comes up against on his own, hanging a possibly catastrophic outcome in the balance.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige says that there was no other man for the job and up to the task of playing the multi-layered Kang than Majors. Speaking to his character’s motives and the themes in the film, Majors adds that the feature centers itself on “how time plays within our relationships,” primarily “love, friendship, [and] legacy.” When we were first introduced to the character, we saw him as a mischievous variant in the Disney+ and Marvel series Loki. But, as Rudd mentions in the featurette, the version of Kang in Quantumania is “very different”—and we’re guessing for the worst. Confirming our suspicions, franchise star Michelle Pfeiffer says that the storyline will feature a “side of [Kang] that we haven’t really seen,” adding that “this is his baddest self.”

Things don't look very good for Scott Lang (Rudd) and the rest of the gang after they’re sucked into the Quantum Realm. Joined by Hope van Dyne aka Wasp (Evangeline Lilly), her parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet van Dyne (Pfeiffer), as well as Lang’s daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton), the crew will come face-to-face with the MCU’s latest supervillain, Kang the Conqueror (Majors). Holding all the power in his hands, Kang’s going to make their journey one they certainly won’t forget and maybe won’t survive.

Image via Marvel

RELATED: 10 Marvel Movies to Watch Before ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”

From what we’ve gathered from the latest featurette and the other bits of information leaking out about the film, it will be a major showdown between the Avenger and his foe as Kang has wiped out his fair share of superheroes in the past. And, while Ant-Man has the Wasp by his side along with the rest of their group, paired with his sharply cutting wit, it may not be enough to take down the Conqueror. The first looks we’ve seen also tease a darker movie and trip into the multiverse, reminiscent of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and we all know how that turned out for Peter Parker (Tom Holland).

You can check out the latest featurette for returning franchise director Peyton Reed’s Quantumania below and prepare to see the madness unfold just next week when the film arrives in theaters on February 17, 2023.