MCU fans have been treated well this past week, with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever finally having its world premiere, and the release of trailers for Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. For the latter, this highly-anticipated film is said to have a more serious tone than the previous two films, as it will have higher stakes and an even more dangerous enemy, and fans cannot wait to see just how this trilogy would conclude.

For a quick recap, the trailer for Quantumania sees Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) enjoying his life as well as his fame. Then, the Langs and Van Dynes are all in the lab, where Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton) shows and explains a device that acts as a satellite to the Quantum Realm. Despite Janet's (Michelle Pfeiffer) plea to stop it, they all end up being sucked into it, and now they have no choice but to explore this mysterious realm beyond their own universe and find a way back home. It turns out that Janet has been hiding something potentially huge from her family, hence her hesitation towards the device. From encountering odd creatures to a Bill Murray appearance, their Quantum adventure will surely be a rollercoaster ride for everyone. But besides the looming threats by the dangerous Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) who had his first appearance as a variant named He Who Remains in Loki, fans will also see more of Cassie.

In the past Ant-Man films, there have already been hints pointing to the importance of Cassie's character. She has always been Scott's main priority, and throughout the film series, people can see the overall growth of their relationship. The last time they were seen together was in Avengers: Endgame wherein Scott goes to see Cassie after being stuck in the Quantum Realm for five years. Much to his surprise, Cassie — who was originally played by Emma Fuhrmann before being recast — is now all grown up, and the two reunite, sealing it with a tight, emotional hug.

Who is Cassie Lang?

Image Via Disney

Since the start, we know Cassie as this adorable, happy-go-lucky little kid. Scott really is not the perfect father as he has a criminal history and didn't provide child support. However, along the way, Scott slowly gains the trust of his ex-wife Maggie (Judy Greer) and her current partner Jim (Bobby Cannavale). Cassie always wants to know what her dad is up to and be involved in whatever it may be. In Ant-Man and the Wasp, now knowing about her father as Ant-Man, Cassie expresses her eagerness to be his partner because she'll be great at it. This heartwarming conversation between the two may not have a deeper meaning for some, but there are those who take it as a sort of foreshadowing on what the future will hold for Cassie. Will she follow in the footsteps of her father?

RELATED: 'Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania' Trailer Shows Cassie Lang Following Her Father’s Footsteps

This question will most likely be answered in the upcoming film since Cassie will have a more important role in it. There's even one point in the trailer where Cassie is all suited up alongside Scott and Hope (Evangeline Lilly). Other than that, she has also taken on the superhero name Stature, which comic fans are very excited for.

Stature's Origin in the Marvel Comics

Stature first appeared in the beloved Marvel Comics in 2005, specifically in Young Avengers #6. There, she runs away and tries to be a part of the Young Avengers after Scott's death. She meets Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld in the MCU. However, Cassie later admits that she's been secretly taking Pym particles, which causes her uncontrollable growth. Not long after, Kang the Conquerer attacks the Avengers Mansion, and this is when Cassie takes up the name of Stature. Since then, Stature has been a fan favorite and a renowned member of the Young Avengers who has embarked on numerous crime-fighting adventures.

Moreover, in the comics, Cassie possesses similar powers to Scott and Hope. However, the difference between them is that she can actually shrink and grow without the help of a suit due to her exposure to Pym particles for a lot of years, which causes her to have radiation in her heart.

What Will Stature Be Like in the MCU?

Image Via Disney

Like all MCU trailers, Quantumania did not really give away anything too specific regarding the plot. In this case, fans have no idea how and when Cassie will turn into Stature. People have seen her donning an iconic purple suit like in the comics, but finding out whether she'll also have the whole radiation storyline is still unknown.

But, as mentioned, Cassie will surely have a more significant role in this film. Many have said that she'll be seen trying to bond with Scott after the two being separated for years and his newfound fame as one of the Avengers. This rumor may potentially explain why Cassie makes that Quantum Realm satellite. Fans also know how much she looks up to her dad throughout the years, seeing him as a hero to the people, so her following in his footsteps isn't that far off. While fans won't likely be given any concrete answers to these burning questions and rumors, it can be assumed that Cassie's future as Stature in the MCU will go beyond the Ant-Man film trilogy. It is possible that after Quantumania, she'll be seen next joining the Young Avengers, considering that she's one of prominent members in the group. Other possible members of this team are Kate Bishop, Ironheart, and Eli Bradley, all of which have already been introduced in the MCU, so this team-up can very much turn into reality.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be in theaters on February 17, 2023. Seeing as this film will be the start of MCU's Phase 5, it will definitely open many possibilities to several characters we know and love, and Cassie is just one of them.