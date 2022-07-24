As part of Marvel Studio’s explosive SDCC panel, we learned that fan-favorite villain MODOK is officially part of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The highly-anticipated sequel also stars Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror, expected to be the main villain of the next MCU crossover, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby for 1967’s Tales of Suspense #93, MODOK is the technologically-enhanced leader of the A.I.M. enterprise, with a brain so big that he turned into a giant head with tiny limbs. One of the most brilliant villains in the Marvel universe, MODOK creates fantastic technological tools, such as the flying chair he uses as his means of transportation. MODOK also possesses telekinetic powers, making him a formidable enemy. It’s also interesting to notice that the name MODOK is an acronym for Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing.

Besides being a beloved comic book character, MODOK was also recently featured in his own adult animated series at Hulu. Voiced by Patton Oswalt, this version of MODOK imagines the villain as a businessman who tries to keep his family together while navigating capitalistic bureaucracy. There’s no information on who’ll be playing MODOK in the MCU, but with the Multiverse being so present in the latest MCU productions, it could be interesting to recycle Oswalt's fantastic take on the character.

Image via Marvel

RELATED: 'Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’ Poster Confirms Cassie Lang’s Superhero Debut

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania brings Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) and Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) together again as they explore the limits of the Quantum Realm, a subatomic dimension that allows them to travel through time. The Quantum Realm helped the Avengers defeat Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Avengers: Endgame, but we are yet to explore the dimension fully. Unfortunately, during their adventures through time, Hope and Scott will stumble on Kang, a time-traveler who modifies the timeline to ensure he’ll remain the supreme leader of Earth in the future.

Quantumania cast will also bring back Michael Douglas as Hank Pym and Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne. Quantumania also features Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang, Scott’s daughter. As a new poster confirmed, Cassie will become the heroine Stature in the upcoming sequel, another classic member of the Young Avengers, together with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez).

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the first movie in the MCU’s Phase 5. The sequel wrapped production last year and is now set to release on February 17, 2023.

Find out more about what happened during Marvel Studio's Hall H panel: