During the absolutely packed Marvel Panel at SDCC, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige gave audiences a glimpse at what's to come in the MCU for the next decade. Collider was lucky enough to be in the audience and get a look at some of the exclusive trailers that won't be released online for some time. Feige, along with cast members Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Kathryn Newton, and director Peyton Reed, presented the first trailer for Ant-Man and The Wasp Quantumania. The trailer featured some big surprises including Bill Murray making his MCU debut, the return of M.O.D.O.K. (Patton Oswalt), and Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conquerer who made his first Comic-Con appearance after the trailer was shown.

The trailer opens with Scott Lang, pretty pleased with having saved the universe doing a book tour for his autobiography "Look Out for The Little Guy," the crowd is riveted and features a child dressed up as Ant-Man. We also see the dichotomy of Scott's superhero life with his family life as he gets a call that his daughter Cassie Lang (Newton) has been arrested. We cut to the Pym family having dinner and Scott struggling with parenting as Cassie comes into her own as a young adult, Michael Douglas' Hank Pym and Michelle Pfeiffer's Janet Van Dyne waste no time in dunking on Scott about his book along with Lilly's Hope Van Dyne.

Wise ears will then recognize a voiceover from Loki's Kang the Conquerer saying "You're an interesting man, Scott Lang. You've lost a lot of time, but time, it isn't what you think. It's not a straight line." This trailer really dives into the Quantum Realm, as any trailer for a film featuring the word Quantumania should — we get a look at Scott's time there during the snap, and his life since then before coming back to Pym's lab. When an experiment causes the gravity in the room to warp and bend Scott tries to keep Cassie from being pulled into the Quantum Realm at the center of their experiment, but the entire Lang-Pym-Van Dyne family is yanked inside.

Once inside, we get a bunch of quick cuts featuring the appearance of Bill Murray saying "Janet Van Dyne, I thought you were dead," with his classic flair, Janet fighting off Quantum monsters, Scott fighting to save Cassie, an emotional moment between Scott and Hope. Through these moments we get another voiceover from Kang saying: "When you can see time the way I do, you can see everything. Everything you're holding onto, everything you call life — I know how it ends." Finally, Kang is revealed, and Scott confidently tells him he's made a huge mistake because he's an Avenger, but Kang strikes terror into the size-shifting superhero and the audience, replying, "You're an Avenger? Have I killed you before?"

Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania is set to be the first installment of Marvel's Phase Five. The film hits theaters on February 17, 2023.