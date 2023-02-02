With the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania just around the corner, Marvel Entertainment has revealed an upcoming book written by the fictitious character Scott Lang himself. Titled Look Out for the Little Guy, the book is now available for fans to pre-order and will dive into the life of the Lang and his journey as both a father and a hero.

To celebrate the arrival of Look Out for the Little Guy, the official Marvel Entertainment YouTube page has released a video featuring Paul Rudd introducing himself to announce the arrival of the new book, which will also be featured in the upcoming movie. Offering plenty of fun meta-humor, such as a fake quote from "Not The New York Times," the latest promotional piece for the film follows the lighthearted tone established with the character while effectively advertising an extension of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in book form.

While the sneak peek didn't offer any additional insight into what is actually in the book, it is confirmed to chronicle Lang's journey throughout the years, which could provide a deeper perspective on the character that fans have grown to love over the years since his cinematic debut in 2015. The book, which hits shelves on September 5 at the price of $26.99, will feature over 20 short pieces that explore different aspects of Lang's life, such as an official account of what actually happened during the epic final showdown between the Avengers and Thanos. Fans may still have a while to wait before the arrival of Look Out for the Little Guy, but with the release of the new film this month, it won't be too long before they step back into another journey with the beloved character.

With the film set to be released within the next two weeks, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania takes the titular characters through an epic journey into the Quantum Realm, where they meet Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), the biggest threat to the Marvel Cinematic Universe yet. Peyton Reed returns to the director's chair, with Rudd and Evangeline Lilly starring again as the film's titular heroes. Other cast members include Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Douglas, Kathryn Newton, David Dastmalchian, Katy O'Brian, William Jackson Harper, and Bill Murray.

With tickets now on sale, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will debut exclusively in theaters on February 17. Look Out for the Little Guy is now available to pre-order here. Check out the sneak peek of the upcoming book below.