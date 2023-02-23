Long before Ant-Man and Atom, comic books had another micro-hero — Doll Man!

The Ant-Man films, including the recently released Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, have managed to utilize its titular hero's shrinking powers to great effect. Not only can Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) shrink to the size of an ant and still retain his human strength, but he can also travel through time and space utilizing the Quantum Realm. And he's not the only size-changing, time-traveling superhero. Brandon Routh re-entered the superhero genre with his performance as Ray Palmer/Atom in DC's Legends of Tomorrow. But they were both beaten to the punch by Doll Man.

Who Is Doll Man?

The self-proclaimed "World's Mightiest Mite" was born when scientist Darrel Dane developed a chemical formula that allowed him to shrink to six inches, while still retaining his human sized strength. He used these abilities to save his fiance Martha Roberts, and decided to fight injustice in all its forms. Dane was soon joined by a motely crew that included Elmo the Wonder Dog and eventually Martha, who took the name "Doll Girl" when she used Dane's formula. Though Doll Man never achieved the popularity of other superheroes such as Superman or Spider-Man, he does boast an impressive creator in the form of Will Eisner. Eisner's penchant for larger-than-life stories would serve him well when he created The Spirit a year later.

Doll Man had a rather lengthy run, first in Feature Comics (he made his debut in issue #27) and then his own self-titled series. But in 1953, Quality Comics - the publisher behind Doll Man - went out of business. Their characters were soon picked up by DC and incorporated into the DC Universe proper; this wasn't the first time the publisher would do this, as a similar fate awaited Billy Batson/Shazam. In his DC debut, Dane would become part of the Freedom Fighters, a group of revolutionaries stationed on Earth-X. This world was locked in perpetual war as the Allied powers never won World War II. He would also appear in All-Star Squadron, a comic with a similar premise.

Doll Man Fell Out of the Limelight

Eventually, Doll Man fell out of the limelight again due to the original Crisis on Infinite Earths maxiseries, which wiped away DC's multiverse in an effort to clear up decades of convoluted canon. But a new take on the character would come in the form of Lester Colt. Unlike his predecessor, Colt is more of a black ops agent - preferring to use lethal force to solve his problems. But like Dane, he'd eventually find himself working with a new incarnation of the Freedom Fighters. Prior to that Colt worked with the organization known as S.H.A.D.E. - who have had ties to the Creature Commandos!

Doll Man has also made some brief apperances in other DC media. He appeared in Batman: The Brave and the Bold as a member of the Freedom Fighters, as well as the digital series Freedom Fighters: The Ray. That series would eventually lead to the Arrowverse crossover Crisis on Earth-X, where the heroes fought against Nazi versions of themselves. And even more recently, he was mentioned in the first season of Peacemaker. Given DC Studios co-head James Gunn's affinity for the weird and offbeat parts of DC canon, it wouldn't be a stretch to imagine Doll Man showing up on the big screen one day.

