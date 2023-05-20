Fans of the size-shifting superhero Ant-Man (also known as Scott Lang) can now expand their collections with a new "Pop! Moment" figure from Funko that features Ant-Man in both his large and microscopic appearances. The new collection, which stands approximately 4.6 inches tall, is now available for purchase for $40.00 via Funko Pop's official website.

As opposed to a standard Funko Pop size, the newly released miniature collectible comes with another miniature depiction of the Marvel superhero, with shadows that highlight all the sizes that the superhero can transform into. The Pop figure also features two of Ant-Man's distinct sizes: his regular human size and his microscopic size. Debuting as a Funko "Pop! Moment" exclusive, the figure features Ant-Man in the latest film's installment, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, joining Funko Pop's other Ant-Man miniature figure, which is an addition to the toy company's Civil War Build-a-Scene lineup.

Marvel has a long history of partnership with Funko, working together to give fans a wide variety of Marvel-inspired collectibles. Either coinciding with upcoming film releases or just filling every fan's obsessed heart, you can never run out of miniature treatments of the Marvel superheroes. The most recent Marvel and Funko collaborations are the Wolverine in The Uncanny X-Men collection, a Cosmo the Spacedog Pop figure, Adam Warlock's mini figure, and the God of Mischief collectible, among other Funko's huge Marvel collection.

Image via Funko

Quantumania's New Lease on Life

The journey to the Quantum Realm has not been easy, as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was met with mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. The most recent Ant-Man film had a disappointing box office run, becoming the lowest-grossing Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel to date. Luckily, streaming services have thus far shown that there's a second chance for everything, as has been the case with other movies, and we can soon find out how the sequel will fare as it is already available for streaming on Disney+.

The film follows Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) as he navigates life as a superhero and a father to his 18-year-old daughter, Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), taking things slowly after the chaotic events in Avengers: Endgame. However, when Cassie unintentionally draws Scott, Hope (Evangeline Lilly), Hank (Michael Douglas), and Janet (Michelle Pfeiffer) into the Quantum Realm, Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) emerges to keep everyone from leaving the dangerous place and instead find his own way out.

The rest of the Quantumania cast includes David Dastmalchian as Veb, Katy O'Brian as Jentorra, William Jackson Harper as Quaz, and Bill Murray as Lord Krylar.