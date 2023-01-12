Heineken 0.0 and Marvel Studios have joined forces to promote alcohol-free beer with Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man as the face of the new campaign. The new ad campaign comes before Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters in February and invites Marvel fans to shrink their responsibility by opting to drink beer without the side effects of alcohol consumption.

The new ad takes us to the lab in the basement of Hank Pym’s (Michael Douglas) lab, where Scott Lang enjoys a beer in a full superhero uniform. It’s not the best idea to drink during working hours, which explains why Anton, one of Scott’s ant sidekicks, is judging the hero. However, as Scott reveals, the bottle is from Heineken 0.0, the leading non-alcoholic beer brand worldwide. It’s a short and fun ad that helps Heineken to sell their beer while also letting people know there are alternatives for alcohol consumption.

The new ad was also cleverly released during Dry January, an event where people go an entire month without consuming alcohol. Since there’s growing interest in the low/no alcohol movement, Heineken wants to use the opportunity to let people know they can enjoy a cold beer without worrying about putting themselves or others in danger. And with all the excitement for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Ant-Man is the right hero to lead the new Heineken 0.0 campaign.

Image via Marvel

What’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania About?

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will pitch Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) against Kang the Conqueror, the big baddie (Jonathan Majors) of Marvel Cinematic Universe’s “Multiverse Saga”. The movie should explain why Kang will become a threat to all the Avengers while turning Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton) into the heroine Stature, Scott’s possible replacement in the MCU.

The threequel also brings MODOK to the MCU. Also known as Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing, the fan-favorite villain is the technologically-enhanced leader of the A.I.M. enterprise. As the last movie trailer revealed, Marvel Studios is keeping the villain's absurd design, with a huge head and tiny limbs floating around in a high-tech chair.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the first movie in the MCU’s Phase 5. The sequel wrapped production last year and is set to release on February 17, 2023. Check out the new ad below.